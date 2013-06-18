StyleCaster
Blogger Prep: See How Blogger Sartorial Girl Prepares For An Industry Meeting

Teri T
Teri is an NYC based blogger with a fashion photo-driven Tumblr, alawys creative Pinterest account, and entertaining Twitter account. Her mix of photography, quotes, and eye for style on sartorialgirl.tumblr.com continues to inspire fashionista’s everywhere. Eager to see inside the lives of our favorite style bloggers, we follow her as she preps for an industry meeting. Be sure to check out her routine in the slideshow above, plus Try On! her final look with just 1-click below!

One of the many things that I pride myself in as a hustling New Yorker is my ability to impulsively multi-task and find shortcuts. Whether I am schlepping around midtown with beauty samples or trying to put a message across on social media in 140 characters or less, I will find myself using a shortcut in almost every task. That does not exclude my daily morning routine. I am usually up and out the door in about half an hour and this is without cutting out important things, like doing my hair, which for most girls is the most time-consuming. Vidal Sassoon Pro Series products are a great and affordable way to maintain beautiful salon-quality hair, all from the comfort of your home.

I work in the marketing office of a beauty line and this week, I have a number of meetings lined up including one with a renowned 5th Avenue retailer and a few PR presentations with new potential agencies. Because I am usually running on little sleep, too much caffeine, and limited time, I use my juggling skills to put myself together in such a way that will take me from my morning appointment into my afternoon meeting without, god-willing, turning into a hot mess. My go-to trick: an all-black ensemble, simple jewelry, a great pair of heels, and rocking a smooth, wavy hairdo.

For more information about our relationship with Vidal Sassoon click here: cmp.ly/3

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

Click through the slideshow and see how Teri preps for an industry meeting.

Because I'm usually rushing out the door into our notoriously unpredictable New York weather, I like products that work for me against whatever climate change is thrown my way. To get today's look, I've decided to use the Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Smooth Collection.

After a good shampoo and conditioning, I take a blowdryer and rough dry until it is just barely damp, add a dime size amount of the Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Extreme Smooth Combing Crème, which locks in moisture for a smooth sleek look, and continue drying (this process has literally eliminated having to brush my hair altogether).

As I wait for my hair to completely dry, I apply my makeup. For meetings I like a neutral, natural makeup. BB cream, light foundation, black liner, mascara, blush, and gloss are a must.

When my hair is completely dry, I begin to make waves using a two inch curling iron.

I don't curl every strand, just large sections divided evenly to create volume. I quickly curl across mainly the upper and outer hair pieces and let the curls set.

I like to flip my hair forward and apply a generous amount of the Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Flexible Hairspray to help lock out frizz.

Lastly, I finish by spraying a bit more of the Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Flexible Hairspray and run my hand through a final time to achieve the perfect smooth, wavy look.

When my hair is set, it's time to chose the outfit. Black slacks, black basic top, a tailored blazer, and black pumps—easy and straight to the point. I accessorize with my watch, bracelets, and rings, all in gold to offset the dark colors.

I'm all set to tackle my big meeting!

