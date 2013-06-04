Blogger Prep: See How Blogger On The Racks Prepares For a Girls’ Night Out

Laura Ellner is a blogger, stylist, and social media consultant based in New York City. In her blog, OnTheRacks, Laura regularly posts pictures and rants about different things she desires and is inspired by (common topics include shoes and wine). She has been featured in Elle, Glamour, NYLON, and a whole lot more. Eager to see inside the lives of our favorite style bloggers, we follow her as she preps for a night out on the town. Be sure to check out her routine in the slideshow above, plus Try On! her final look with just 1-click below!
Recently, I’ve been all about trying new things. Whether it’s the way I style my clothes, how I do my makeup, or mixing up my hair routine. I’ve always been a fan of big, messy waves with lots of volume, but it’s been fun to experiment with different products and ways to accomplish this look!
I snapped a few photos while getting ready to go out to dinner with some girlfriends over the weekend. This was the first time I had used Vidal Sassoon Pro Series products, and I could definitely notice a difference. You can’t go wrong with salon inspired (and affordable!) products to help you create any look at home.
I was feeling a bit retro so I opted for these funky leather shorts and a basic tee. Since the shorts make such a statement, I wanted to keep the top nice and simple. Plus, this way my hair and makeup would really stand out against my shirt. I wanted to achieve a dramatic makeup look to match my big hair, and smokey eyes seemed appropriate for a night out on the town. To finish the look, I added on a bright red lip for a bold look from head to toe!
For more information about our relationship with Vidal Sassoon click here: cmp.ly/3
Click through the slideshow and see how Laura preps for girls' night out.
Photo:
Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456/Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456
First step is working on a perfect makeup look for a night out!
Photo:
Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456/Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456
Not sure where I would be without all my beauty essentials. These are some of my favorites right now.
Photo:
Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456/Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456
Photo:
Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456/Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456
Blow dry hair freely – no brush necessary! Just another volumizing trick (don't be afraid to get a little crazy here, you can smooth it out later).
Photo:
Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456/Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456
You want to make sure to use a product that works really well for hold but doesn't weigh your hair down... I sprayed a bit of Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Boost & Lift Hairspray while blow drying, and then again at the end to keep things in place.
Photo:
Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456/Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456
Photo:
Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456/Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456
Finally, have fun messing it up a bit! This is a good way to achieve casual, beachy waves. Run your fingers through your hair and shake!
Photo:
Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456/Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456
The next step is picking out my outfit for an evening out with the girls!
Photo:
Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456/Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456
A handful of steps later... here is the finished look! Patriotism and messy waves comin' atcha.
Photo:
Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456/Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456