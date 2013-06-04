Blogger Prep: See How Blogger On The Racks Prepares For a Girls’ Night Out

Laura Ellner is a blogger, stylist, and social media consultant based in New York City. In her blog, OnTheRacks, Laura regularly posts pictures and rants about different things she desires and is inspired by (common topics include shoes and wine). She has been featured in Elle, Glamour, NYLON, and a whole lot more. Eager to see inside the lives of our favorite style bloggers, we follow her as she preps for a night out on the town. Be sure to check out her routine in the slideshow above, plus Try On! her final look with just 1-click below!

Recently, I’ve been all about trying new things. Whether it’s the way I style my clothes, how I do my makeup, or mixing up my hair routine. I’ve always been a fan of big, messy waves with lots of volume, but it’s been fun to experiment with different products and ways to accomplish this look!

I snapped a few photos while getting ready to go out to dinner with some girlfriends over the weekend. This was the first time I had used Vidal Sassoon Pro Series products, and I could definitely notice a difference. You can’t go wrong with salon inspired (and affordable!) products to help you create any look at home.

I was feeling a bit retro so I opted for these funky leather shorts and a basic tee. Since the shorts make such a statement, I wanted to keep the top nice and simple. Plus, this way my hair and makeup would really stand out against my shirt. I wanted to achieve a dramatic makeup look to match my big hair, and smokey eyes seemed appropriate for a night out on the town. To finish the look, I added on a bright red lip for a bold look from head to toe!

