Blogger Prep: See How Blogger Bows & Sequins Preps For Sunday Brunch

A social media coordinator by day and a blogger by night, Jessica Sturdy is the author of fashion blog, BowsAndSequins.com. After spending 22 years in Illinois, she moved on to the Big Apple to make a few of her dreams come to life! Eager to see inside the lives of our favorite style bloggers, we follow her as she preps for her favorite meal of the week, Sunday brunch. Be sure to check out her routine in the slideshow above, plus Try On! her final look with just 1-click below!
After a long winter, happy hours, get-togethers, and events are in full swing by the time spring rolls around. The minute the temperatures start to rise, after work and weekend plans start to fill up my schedule. A packed social calendar is great, but juggling everything can be tiring. Thankfully, I have my event prep routine down to a “T”!
It’s not just my wardrobe and me that get exhausted, though. The constant hairstyling starts to take a toll on my locks, especially since I pay regular visits to the salon to touch up my highlights and spend as much time in the sun as my 9-to-5 allows. Vidal Sassoon Pro Series is great for repairing signs of damage and preventing future damage, all without having to go into the salon (or pay salon prices!). My hair instantly feels softer, sleeker, and smoother.
To give my locks a little break from the curling wand, I decided to style my hair a bit differently for a recent blogger brunch. I went for a fuss-free sleek ponytail instead of my usual loose curls so I was able to skip the blow dryer and the curling iron. I saved myself some time and saved my hair some stress. Win, win! Plus, my hair was out of my face and off of my neck. Major bonus during the warmer spring months!
For more information about our relationship with Vidal Sassoon click here: cmp.ly/3
Click through the slideshow and see how Jessica preps for an industry brunch.
Photo:
Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456/Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456
I start by doing my makeup. I always make sure to use bronzer over my cheeks, nose, and forehead—a (faux) sun-kissed glow is the best accessory for spring and summer. A cream blush is my year-round go to and perfect for the warmer months—I find that it stays put much longer than a powder version.
Photo:
Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456/Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456
Waterproof mascara is always a must! It pumps up the volume and adds a little drama, but I don’t have to worry about a makeup meltdown in the heat.
Photo:
Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456/Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456
With little space to work with in NYC, my dresser serves as my vanity. It’s covered in perfume, pretty jewels, makeup, and essential hair products!
Photo:
Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456/Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456
Photo:
Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456/Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456
Photo:
Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456/Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456
Once I’ve got my hair up, I take a small section of hair from the bottom of the ponytail and wrap it around the base to cover the hair tie. I then secure it in place with a bobby pin.
Photo:
Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456/Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456
Photo:
Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456/Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456
All finished... a sleek ponytail! Now the outfit selections begin.
Photo:
Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456/Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456
A trendy palm-printed short suit would be perfect for a blogger brunch; but since it was a warm day, I decided short sleeves were best for a get together in the sun.
Photo:
Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456/Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456
My warm weather go to is always a breezy skirt. In this case, a colorful print is perfect for the season!
Photo:
Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456/Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456
I always spend a few minutes sifting through my jewelry dresser when I’m getting ready. Fun baubles are my favorite way to accessorize!
Photo:
Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456/Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456
I pile on the necklaces for a fun punch of color. Although I almost always stack on the bangles, I chose to let my necklaces do the talking this time around.
Photo:
Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456/Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456
Once I’ve got my outfit nailed down, it’s time to focus on shoes. A black, strappy sandal
is always on trend.
Photo:
Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456/Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456
So there you have it! The perfect outfit and hairstyle to accompany your next brunch during the warmer months!
Photo:
Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456/Lydia Hudgens, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lydia-Hudgens-Photography/143385715678456