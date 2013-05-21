Blogger Prep: See How Blogger Bows & Sequins Preps For Sunday Brunch

A social media coordinator by day and a blogger by night, Jessica Sturdy is the author of fashion blog, BowsAndSequins.com. After spending 22 years in Illinois, she moved on to the Big Apple to make a few of her dreams come to life! Eager to see inside the lives of our favorite style bloggers, we follow her as she preps for her favorite meal of the week, Sunday brunch. Be sure to check out her routine in the slideshow above, plus Try On! her final look with just 1-click below!

After a long winter, happy hours, get-togethers, and events are in full swing by the time spring rolls around. The minute the temperatures start to rise, after work and weekend plans start to fill up my schedule. A packed social calendar is great, but juggling everything can be tiring. Thankfully, I have my event prep routine down to a “T”!

It’s not just my wardrobe and me that get exhausted, though. The constant hairstyling starts to take a toll on my locks, especially since I pay regular visits to the salon to touch up my highlights and spend as much time in the sun as my 9-to-5 allows. Vidal Sassoon Pro Series is great for repairing signs of damage and preventing future damage, all without having to go into the salon (or pay salon prices!). My hair instantly feels softer, sleeker, and smoother.

To give my locks a little break from the curling wand, I decided to style my hair a bit differently for a recent blogger brunch. I went for a fuss-free sleek ponytail instead of my usual loose curls so I was able to skip the blow dryer and the curling iron. I saved myself some time and saved my hair some stress. Win, win! Plus, my hair was out of my face and off of my neck. Major bonus during the warmer spring months!

For more information about our relationship with Vidal Sassoon