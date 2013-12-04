WATCH: Blogger Haute Inhabit’s Winter Beauty Routine

Staying stylish in the winter while managing a busy schedule is no easy feat—especially when it comes to your makeup.

We turned to Haute Inhabit’s Lainy Hedaya to get her secrets on how to stay gorgeous through the cold weather months. In addition to brilliant makeup tips (like mixing a bit of gray into your green eye shadow to make it look more muted!) Hedaya also admits that she has to tailor her daily beauty routine to her on-the-go lifestyle. “I’m always on the run — I’m getting ready on the subway, I’m getting ready in my car — so I’ll do something that’s not as dramatic, that doesn’t take that much time, and that can work if the train or car is bumpy!”

In this video, Lainy shares more of her beauty and style tips — including how Vaseline ® Lip Therapy Rosy Lips keeps her lips soft and beautiful — and reveals how she stays chic on the go all winter!

Video by Alissa Huff

This video is presented by Vaseline. For more information on our relationship click here: cmp.ly/3