Blogger Inspiration: Plan Your Wedding Look Based Off of These Beauties

Emily Smith
by
‘Tis the season to be married! Love is in the air for another star-studded and glamorous wedding season. Over the past few months, some of our favorite fashion bloggers have been frolicking down the aisle to the sweet sounds of wedding bells and a hallelujah chorus. Wedding bloggers are going crazy this time of year, giving plenty of details and inspirations for the upcoming weddings of many.

One of our favorite bloggers, the Man Repeller herself, Leandra Medine, shed the repellent but not her love of layers as she celebrated her wedding to her finance husband this past Thursday. Her lips were a light shade of pink and her floral headpiece was the perfect touch to add to complete the look.

Emily Schuman, creator of the fashionably delicious blog, Cupcakes and Cashmere, depicted her fairytale wedding on her own site. Her neutral makeup and light pink lip was complemented by her genuine smile, which might have been the most beautiful part of her look. The joy on her face was almost as endearing as her perfectly placed birdcage veil, which topped off her vintage look.

Of course we all know that you don’t have to be a blogger to be married, so take a moment to gawk over these blog-inspired posts that will have you wanting to run down the aisle with the latest trends in beauty.

1 of 9

Cupcakes and Cashmere's Emily Schuman looks flawless with her headpiece and light pink lip.

From "Man Repeller" to "Mrs." Leandra Medine looks ultra feminine in her floral headband. (Photo via styleite.com)

Top Knots are perfect for tying the knot. Add a bold lip, and you're ready for the big day. (Photo via greenweddingshoes.com)

A simple low bun is the perfect way to polish off any wedding look. (Photo via bridalsnob.tumblr.com)

Intricate details such as this will have your guests fawning not only from the front, but from the back as well. (Photo via theknottybride.com)

This tousled do makes this blushing bride look modern and chic. (Photo via ruffledblog.com)

Braids are a new trend in the wedding scene, and we have to admit, we love this effortless look for a bride-to-be. (Photo via www.bellethemagazine.com)

Don't get weighed down by heavy makeup, light shades on your wedding day will make you look fresh and bright. (Photo via oh-lovely-day.com)

A simple embellished hairpiece is the perfect way to complete a natural, wavy look. (Photo via stylemepretty.com)

