Bliss Lightens Up, Launches Lemon + Sage Body Butter Lite

If your winter skin is a slave to Bliss’s best-selling Lemon + Sage Body Butter, your summer skin will be grateful that the company has finally launched a lighter weight version your summer skin will soak up: Lemon + Sage Body Butter Lite.

The botanically-derived moisturizing ingredients and antioxidant vitamins in this light-weight version of the classic nourish and condition, just like the heavier body butter, but without the extra-thick, and sometimes greasy, finish. Perfect for those who like their skin more dewy and less sticky, this quickly absorbed formula leaves skin weightlessly hydrated, making it ideal for the warmer weather.

As if you needed more incentive to lap-up the lite lotion, Bliss is giving away a free Hanky Panky thong with the purchase of a Body Butter Lite product. Just enter the code HANKY at checkout.

Bliss Lemon + Sage Body Butter Lite, $29, at blissworld.com