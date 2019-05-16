The Internet Is Going Crazy Over This Tiny Washing Machine Cleaning Makeup Sponges

You know you have to clean your makeup brushes and sponges about once a week, but most of us turn that week into two or three or even longer. (Just me?) It feels like such a chore, which is how the viral Blender Mini Washing Machine came to be. We’re constantly looking for an easy way to wash and dry our tools that doesn’t cost a week’s paycheck. Beauty blogger Tiffany Lynette Davis might have just come up with one. The YouTuber posted an IGTV video of a tiny pink washing machine literally cleaning her makeup sponge. Everyone lost their minds over it but in a new video, Davis shows it just might be too good to be true.

You see, it only looks like the Blender Mini Washing Machine is a Beauty Blender cleaner. It’s the perfect size for the sponge. But it’s actually just a kids’ toy Davis found on the internet. Still, it really looks like it could work. Davis adds water right into the “machine” and adds a squirt of GlamGlow Gentle Bubble Daily Conditioning Cleanser, which is made for your face. She then turns it on and the sponge actually spins like it’s in a little washer. She drains out the dirty water with the attached tube and adds fresh water, giving the sponge a rinse. That’s when everyone, including me, lost their minds.

The first thing I thought is, take my money. I know it’s gross not to clean your makeup sponges. Product builds up and bacteria can breed quickly if you’re not careful. That can cause some major breakouts, or worse, an infection. Even so, I know I wait too long in between cleaning so this tiny washing machine seems like the perfect solution. But sadly, it doesn’t work as well as I hoped.

After being surprised by how quickly her IGTV went viral, Davis shot a full YouTube tutorial on the washing machine. She explained that it’s not made to clean your sponges; She just thought it was cute as hell and gave it a shot for the video. She goes through the process again, showing a dirty sponge before and after cleaning. Unfortunately, it still looks dirty when she removes it from the toy—less so, sure, but there’s still too much foundation left on top. There’s no way it’s cleaning deep inside the sponge where bacteria can hide.

Davis fully acknowledges the sponge isn’t super clean but notes she’s just “extra” and likes cute things. Who doesn’t? If you want to give it a shot, it is available for $14.99 on the Blender Bath website. Just maybe don’t use it on your super dirty tools. But hey, maybe this will inspire a brand to launch a real version soon? Hey beautyblender, you’re up.

