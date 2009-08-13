Blame It on The Humidity

While this summer has had enough crazy weather to make us question if the almost vintage El Nino phenomenon might be making a come-back, we are also reminded that looking “a hot mess” is in fact not making a come back. Whether it’s the unbearable humidity, the scorching heat or unexpected rain, beauty aficionados are constantly aware of the staying power of their cosmetics, or lack there of.

YSL‘s new addition, Fard Lumiere Aquaresistant Cream Eyeshadow is a dreamy formula of gorgeous color, easy to blend and wait for it…water resistant. (In case you didn’t get the name the first time round). Yes waterproof make-up has been in our make-up bags for ages, but has it had the same luxuriousness of this eyeshadow, as well as, the staying power of an ink blot in your crisp white shirt? Ok, maybe not that strong, but there have been some reports of a 15 hour creaseless hold! Call me crazy, but when something looks this good and lasts that long, I’m going to have to have all the available colors. In all honesty though, the #2 Amethyst Grey not only goes well on everyone but is a great transitional color that will definitely wear well from summer to fall.

Packaged in a sleek square jar, the air tight container ensures your product won’t dry out. Skip the brush that is included and use your fingers to blend, blend, blend! Give this product a chance and I’m sure it will still be there after you’ve been caught in the rain, humidity, or even after a big one out on the town.