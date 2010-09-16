Blake Lively’s New Shoes

Blake Lively

Blake Lively has had a Christian Louboutin shoe named after her.

The Gossip Girl star–who is often seen at runway shows and is close with Vogue editor Anna Wintour–confesses having a shoe by the legendary designer named in her honor makes her proud. She told Live with Regis and Kelly, “That was insane, it’s like my greatest accomplishment.”

The blonde beauty also confessed she will keep the footwear in an unusual place. She joked, “I want to sleep with it under my pillow every night.”

Blake also discussed her friendship with Wintour, saying, “She said, ‘What design houses do you love?’ and I was like, ‘I love Chanel and Dior’ and she was like, ‘Ok, we’re going for dinner with Karl and John.’ That was insane.”

Blake, 23, has previously admitted she feels like an excited child when she attends fashion shows and meets designers. She said, “Getting to go to couture fashion week is great and getting to meet Karl Lagerfeld and John Galliano and Christian Louboutin is so exciting. It’s like being a little girl and looking at these designers saying, ‘Can you imagine one day seeing all of those ball gowns?’”

“But at the end of the day I wouldn’t be there without my job. There are a few things in life that matter above all else: your family, your friends, your loved ones. But everything else comes and goes-especially in this business where everything is so of the moment.”

