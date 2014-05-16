Blake Lively’s Braids Are All We’ve Been Lusting After Lately, and Now You Will Too

If there is any celebrity who inspires you to learn how to braid – or at least step up your braiding skills – it’s Blake Lively. She repeatedly steps onto the red carpet with other-worldly braids, from gorgeous fishtails to sleek and full-on face-lifting braided ponytails. While we all know that her long blonde hair is kind of her “thing,” we definitely don’t mind lusting after it – it’s how we keep Viviscal in business, right? Since it appears as if Blake has finally stepped out of hibernation with new hubby Ryan Reynolds — and we’re now being blessed with countless fabulous hairstyles from the actress — we figured it was due time to take a look back at some of her most stunning braids so we can try to get them for ourselves (or at least, take them to a salon and have a professional mimic them for us). Here are our favorites – if we missed any of your personal faves, let us know in the comments!

To kick off the Cannes Film Festival, Blake was spotted on the red carpet with one of her favorite braided hairstyles (if you stalk her hair like we do). She wore her hair in a high ponytail to accentuate her features, and then braided her hair in a messy braid down the back. We’d bet there may be some extensions involved in this one though.

At a recent Chime for Change event in New York City, Blake showed off a gorgeous fishtail braid that had everyone running to hone up on their fishtail skills. Leaving her front layers out and framing her face, the braid was tightly wound yet disheveled just a bit – the perfect mix of elegant and casual.

During her press days for the movie “The Green Lantern,” Blake tried out a Boho take on the braid with this fun, loose style. Her hair was textured and loose around the majority of her head, and then two messy fishtail braids were pulled down along the left side and secured at the bottom. The entire style was topped off with a jeweled accessory to ensure it was red carpet-ready.

Proving that Blake has always loved a high ponytail braid, she wore this iconic style back at the 2009 Emmys. What we love about this is the arch at the crown, making it even more elegant and fitting for the event. But again – there’s no way her hair was that long, right? We’ll be upping our Viviscal intake now!