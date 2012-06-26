Get the Look: Blake Lively at the ‘Savages’ Premiere

Everyone needs to stop whatever they’re doing right now to look at these pictures of Blake Lively from the premiere of Savages in L.A. last night. Looking good on the red carpet is one thing, but Lively absolutely killed it. Her old Hollywood glamour hair and makeup, deep red nails, and stunning Zuhair Murad gown came together to be an absolute hit at the premiere. Naturally, we needed to know how to replicate this look for any events we may be attending in the future (proms, formals, weddings, and what have you), so we hunted down the products you can use to get Blake’s look at home.

Eyes: Try Makeup Forever’s Individual False Eyelashes, applied with black eyelash adhesive. Individual lashes make it just about impossible to tell the lashes aren’t your own, instead of a full set that has the potential to make you resemble a drag queen. Using black glue will hide any mistakes you make when applying the lashes, and will blend way more. After the lashes are applied, use Dior Blackout Mascara for tons of volume and Blinc Liquid Eyeliner in waterproof to make your eyes pop with staying power.

Lips: Begin with a lip primer, like Urban Decay’s Lip Primer Potion to get a nice base and ensure your lips won’t smear or wear off. To achieve Blake’s matte lip finish, use Lancome’s Sensational Effects Matte Finish Lipstick in Red Stiletto.

Skin: If you’ve made an effort to stay out of the sun, it’s possible your skin isn’t exactly glowing. For Blake’s bronzed look, St. Tropez Self Tan Mousse. Instead of a lotion that can easily streak and doesn’t go on as smoothly, the mousse gives you an even finish every time.

Hair: Pump up your volume with a volume spray and apply a mousse like Tresemme Curl Enhancing Mousse to your hair. Use a one-inch curling iron around your head and brush out with a paddle brush once the curls have set.

Nails: Paint your tips with the classic color (and one of our favorites), OPI Vodka & Caviar.

Images via Getty