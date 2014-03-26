News: Blake Lively on Her Husband’s ‘Superpower’; Average Age Girls Start Wearing Makeup

Blake Lively claims that her husband Ryan Reynolds‘s superpower is… his scent? We don’t think she’s talking about cologne, either. [Elle]

A new survey out of England shows that the national average age for girls to begin using makeup is now 11, down three years from a decade ago. [Telegraph]

Frequent flat-ironer? Check out these important mistakes to avoid. [Beauty High]

We thought we were obsessed with makeup, but we’re definitely able to draw the line at eating it. Unfortunately, it seems not everyone is so lucky. [Daily Mail]