Fans Have a Lot to Say About Blake Lively’s ‘It Ends With Us’ Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no one more critical than fans of a book that’s being made into a movie. It’s almost impossible for any actor to embody what folks see in their heads while reading a book they love. That’s what’s currently happening with Blake Lively’s curly red hair she’s sporting for “It Ends With Us.” She doesn’t look bad in the wig, but fans aren’t seeing the novel’s 23-year-old character, Lily Bloom, when they look at the behind-the-scenes pictures of the film.

The Colleen Hoover novel was published back in 2016 but has gained popularity in recent years when Hoover’s other books went viral. Fans are excited about the upcoming movie but don’t think the photos so far “seem promising.” One TikToker made multiple videos explaining why. “I love Blake Lively so much,” she says. “But the fact that there is a costume department out there putting her in costumes like this is offensive.”

“It’s offensive to her, it’s offensive to the book, it’s offensive to Colleen Hoover, frankly,” she continues. “I’m just so confused with the outfit choices, the styling choices, the scene so far.” She notes that oftentimes movie adaptations are a disappointment and she “fears that will be the case here, too.”

This TikToker isn’t the only one. Commenters agree. “It ends with us, ends here apparently,” wrote one follower. “Like, are producers and directors not self-aware? Do they not see the backlash and think hmm, maybe 10,000 people are right?? said another. Many are saying, “At this point, I don’t even think I want to watch the movie anymore.”

Lively stars alongside Justin Baldoni in the film. “We have a cast! Our Lily is going to be played by Blake Lively. Blake Lively y’all! She’s my dream Lily,” Hoover said in an Instagram video in January 2023. “And then when I first met Justin Baldoni — who is directing the film for It Ends With Us — I immediately wanted him to be Ryle. I just thought that he had what it takes to play that character. And the good news is, he’s going to be Ryle. I think Justin and Blake have what it takes to bring these characters to life and I cannot wait for you guys to see that happen.”

Fans of the book will just have to wait and see if they can pull it off.