Blake Lively Wore A “Diamond Ponytail” On The Red Carpet & My Topknot Could Never

Tuesday night was The Free Guy New York City premiere and A-list couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds hit the red carpet looking like movie stars. Well, Lively did, at least. Her husband could have dressed up a little to match his wife’s glam but this isn’t about him. (Yes, I know it’s his movie.) In Reynolds’s defense, Lively’s ponytail was literally dripping in real diamonds so that’s pretty hard to top.

Hairstylist Rod Ortega was responsible for Lively’s gorgeous hair for the night, which consisted of a slicked-back ponytail in a messy braid with Lorraine Schwartz diamond necklaces strewn throughout and wrapped around the base. You can tell Lively loved the look (who wouldn’t?!) as she shared close-up shots of the pony on her Instagram stories.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Ortega also shared a close-up of his handiwork. It’s a perfect style for a client like Lively, who likes to experiment with her hair but still look red carpet-ready.

Now, let’s get to the rest of her look because there are details you cannot miss. Kristofer Buckle did Lively’s makeup and you can actually shop her perfect lipstick color. According to a rep for Bite Beauty, Buckle went for a “soft monochromatic look.” He used two new Bite Beauty lipsticks for her pout: Power Move Hydrating Soft Matte Lipstick in Tamarind and Fig ($28 each at Sephora). But before he applied them, he prepped her lips with the brand’s Agave Vegan Lip Mask ($26 at Sephora).

Finally, let’s get down to the nails. Because this isn’t just any basic manicure. Nail artist Elle applied pressed flowers to Lively’s talons. “Blake had sent me pictures of the dress, which was a sequined Prabal Gurung, and she wanted a look that was sweet, but edgy,” Elle said in a statement. “We usually draw inspiration from the movie promos and try to match the theme, but this time we decided that didn’t work. We went off the dress instead opting for pressed flowers paired with a more rock and roll style. I love that it was innocent with a wild edge, breaking away from what she usually does.”

Elle gave Lively a gel manicure with LeChat products. The main color used is LeChat Perfect Match Smoke Show ($17.95 at Amazon), you know, in case you want to get a similar look at home. We’re so glad red carpet events are back so a star like Blake can really turn it out.