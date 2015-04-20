Blake Lively on Doing Her Own (Gorgeous!) Hair and More on Her ‘Age of Adaline’ Premiere Look

It’s fitting that Blake Lively‘s character in ‘The Age of Adaline’ doesn’t age, because every beauty look she serves is seriously timeless. Ever since we first saw her sitting on the Met steps with her perfectly tousled waves in ‘Gossip Girl,’ we’ve had a wicked case of hair envy. And that envy was almost too real when we saw the L’Oreal Paris spokesperson at the New York premiere of her new film, ‘The Age of Adaline.’ With her hair pulled to the side in an Old Hollywood-inspired ‘do and a muted coral lip, her look held a modern day-meets vintage vibe that was a perfect fit for the occasion.

Our crush on her heavenly blonde locks continues in her new flick, where she plays a woman who has been 29 for almost eighty years. And the best part for all of us beauty-lovers? Adaline gets to experience decades upon decades of ever-changing beauty and fashion trends. The pin curls, the 20s waves, the 50s twists? She wears them all in this film without ever looking like she’s dressing up for Halloween.

As it turns out, you’ll probably be into Blake’s real life preference for DIY hairstyles, too. Yep, you read that right. Based on what Blake tells us, the styles you see her wear on the red carpet might not always be the result of a serious pre-event hair appointment.

“I do my hair a lot for a lot of things,” Lively told us at the New York premiere. “I’m always asking people questions when they’re doing my hair. I’m that annoying person. But I like braids. I like crazy, messy braids.”

(We like them too—we recall a certain messy fishtail that Blake wore back in 2012 that we’re still using as hair inspiration.)

MORE: Behind-the-Scenes Hair Facts From ‘Pitch Perfect 2’

As for her favorite look from the movie?

“I had some pretty cool costumes in the 50s, but there was this look where it was raining and it was very film noir, and I had this cool hairdo,” she said on the carpet when asked about her favorite.

To achieve the new mom’s simple yet elegant makeup look for the event, makeup artist Elaine Offers for L’Oreal Paris pulled inspiration from her red lace Monique Lhuillier gown.“It was such a classic red carpet look—something you might see in Cannes. We kept the makeup on-theme and timeless,” she said.

She began by prepping Blake’s skin with L’Oréal Paris RevitaLift Miracle Blur primer, followed by foundation and then highlighter on the cheekbones and inner corners of the eyes. The simple yet elegant eye look was created with brown shadows, L’Oréal Paris Smokissime Eyeliner in Black on the lashline, Infallible Silkissime Eyeliner in Highlighter on the waterlines, and lots of mascara for a glowy, luminescent look.

And that lip color? It’s a custom blend! Offers started with L’Oréal Paris Infallible Lipliner in Coral and layered L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Balm Pop in Bold Blush on top for a unique hue that didn’t overpower the rest of Blake’s look.

We love Blake’s red carpet look—total prom (and life) beauty inspiration.

What do you think about Blake’s hair and makeup choices? Are you going to see her new movie?

MORE: Julianne Hough Tries Pastel Pink Hair for Spring