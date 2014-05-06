Blake Lively Nailed Old Hollywood Glamour at the Met Gala: How to Get Her Look

Old Hollywood glamour may be a go-to look for the red carpet, but few wear it as well as Blake Lively. At this year’s Met Gala, Blake arrived looking like an absolute movie star with side-swept curls, voluminous lashes and just the right lip color for her champagne colored gown. The second we saw her on the red carpet, we knew we needed the details on her hair and makeup.

MORE: Get Emma Stone’s Textured Braid and Sunkissed Makeup From the Met Gala

Celebrity makeup artist Elaine Offers for NARS created Blake’s look for the Met Gala, saying, “The look is classic but very glamorous. We wanted to nod to Charles James’ aesthetic by creating a look reminiscent of vintage Hollywood but modernize it with a muted red lip.” For the eyes, Elaine used Baalbek Eye Paint and Subra Dual Intensity Eyeshadow. As for that muted red lip? Blake is wearing NARS Salsa Lip Liner Pencil over the entire lip.

MORE: 15 Can’t Miss Looks From the Met Gala 2014

As for that gorgeous hairstyle, stylist Rod Ortega created the modern day victory roll on Blake. To get the look, he began by using the T3 Featherweight Luxe 2i Dryer to blow dry Blake’s hair for texture and movement. Next, he started curling hair at the nape of the neck with the T3 1.25″ SinglePass Twirl Curling Iron, then finger rolled each section into a pin curl. Once he finished in the back, he kept going to the next side. After the pin curls cooled, he flipped Blake’s hair over and brushed out the curls with a paddle brush, then flipped the hair upright and brushed the hair down from the part to the roots. On the side with the deep side part, he took a small section from the front and rolled the hair around his finger, working towards the back and finishing behind the ear, securing with bobby pins to create the victory roll look. To give it a bit of hold, he finished with light hold hairspray.