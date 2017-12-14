Why Blake Lively’s Hairstylist Recommends Changing Your Shampoo Depending on the Season

Ever since Blake Lively popped up onto our television screens (and into our beauty-obsessed hearts), fans have coveted the secrets to her perpetually shiny golden-blonde locks. Well, thanks to the 30-year-old actress’s hairstylist, Rod Ortega, we might be a little closer to Serena van der Woodsen-level hair. (And the secret is as easy as a quick shampoo switcheroo.)

In an interview with W magazine, revealed that one of his number-one tips to clients is to switch their shampoos based on the season. To combat sun damage in the summer, Ortega recommends moisturizing shampoo to ensure your locks are hydrated and healthy. For the winter, he touts volumizing shampoos due to people’s tendencies to wear hats like warm beanies that flatten hair.

“It’s always good to switch off shampoos every once in awhile,” Ortega said. “You could do a volumizing shampoo in the winter because you might be wearing a lot of hats, or a nice moisturizing, hydrating shampoo during the summer because there’s more sun.

As for his answer to the age-old question of how much you should actually shampoo your hair, Ortega told W that it really depends on your body chemistry. For some, every other day is best, while others can go for every three days. Though, no matter how much you shampoo your hair, he praises second-day hair as the best day for your tresses.

“I would say every other day but it depends on your body chemistry,” he said. “If you produce a lot of oil, then it would be more frequent. But second-day hair is always the best. You could also go three days and put dry shampoo at the roots.”

We always knew that it’s pertinent to switch up your skin care routine in the winter, but we never thought about our hair. Thanks, Lively and Ortega for looking out.