Beauty Buzz: Blake Lively Reveals Her Hair Secrets, Balenciaga’s New Scent, More

1. Blake Lively reveals her hair secrets – which include coconut oil, of course – and more. [Style.com]

2. Balenciaga unveils their first fragrance under Alexander Wang, B. Balenciaga. [WWD]

3. Got some unwanted facial hair? Learn how to remove it, ASAP. [Popsugar Beauty]

4. Burberry’s latest scent is inspired by their classic trench, and named My Burberry. [WWD]

5. Here are 5 times that lipstick looked really, really bad. [Daily Makeover]