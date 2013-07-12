Best of the Week: Diane Kruger’s Mega Lashes, Blake Lively’s Beach Waves, More

It’s been a busy week in the worlds of fashion and Hollywood . From runway shows to red carpets, the stars have been popping up all over the world, showcasing gorgeous beauty looks one after another. Glowing, tan skin and loose beach hair have always been a favorite of the season, but some celebrities shook things up with some unexpected summer looks.

Salma Hayek’s braided updo and bronzed skin create the perfect summer duo, whereas Jessica Lowndes’ bright magenta lips add some surprising drama. Check out the slideshow above and tell us which celebrity look was your favorite this week in the comments below!

