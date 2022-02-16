Blake Lively Brought the Old Hollywood Glamour to Fashion Week With Vintage Waves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

New York fashion week is in full swing but it just it just isn’t really fashion week until Blake Lively makes an appearance. Tuesday night, she hit up the Michael Kors show (her favorite) with her sister Robyn Lively. Blake said goodbye to her beachy waves and sky-high ponytails and brought Old Hollywood hair to fashion week. Robyn also wore her hair down with big barrel waves. This is the first time in a long time we’ve seen the sisters out and about together — and coordinating so well.

Blake wore Michael Kors, of course, a baby blue crop top, pencil skirt and jacket with white pumps. Robyn went for a sleek white turtleneck dress with sparkly Christian Louboutin pumps and a thin belt. The sisters look great together but not too matchy-matchy, ensuring no one says they’re “twinning.” That being said, they did seem to coordinate in terms of hair and makeup because each brought Old Hollywood glamour to the front row.

Robyn, who you might know from Teen Witch in the ’80s and Cobra Kai now, looked gorgeous with full waves and bronzy makeup. Blake went for more vintage-style pin-curl waves with a deep side part created by hairstylist Jennifer Yepez. Her makeup was maybe the best we’ve ever seen on the star. Her full eyelashes and smoky lower lash line looks perfect with the bold orange-red lip. There’s something about the red and blue together that looks really fresh.

Makeup artist Kristofer Buckle is responsible for the glam look, most likely using his own line, Kristofer Buckle Beauty. We love seeing Blake back in the public eye. Last Thursday, she turned heads at Hugh Jackman’s Broadway opening night of The Music Man wearing a sexy purple Sergio Hudson pantsuit. More of this, please.