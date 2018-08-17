Blake Lively’s New Dark-Blonde Hair Is the Perfect Early-Fall Color

Blake Lively is ready for fall—and she has the hair to match. The 30-year-old actress made a subtle-but-significant change to her hair recently dyeing it a few shades darker than her signature champagne-colored mane. The result? Dark blonde hair that have us yearning for boots and sweater season.

To kick off the press tour for her upcoming film, A Simple Favor, Lively debuted her fresh hair color on Friday in New York City. In pictures of Lively exiting her car, the actor can be seen in an all-velvet suit (it was 85 degrees and humid that day, but hey, fashion is fashion) and darker blonde hair. Though the color change is subtle, Lively’s hair looked noticeably darker than a couple months ago when she walked the red carpet at the Deadpool 2 premiere with more buttery, sun-kissed locks.

Before:

After:

What Lively changed exactly is unclear, but looking at the pictures, it appears that the actor kept her roots dark (fun fact: she’s a natural brunette) and added some darker lowlights throughout. Whatever Lively did to her hair, we’re loving it regardless and are counting down the days for fall. Clearly, she’s already feeling ready for autumn too, judging from her velvet outfit in the middle of New York’s humidity.