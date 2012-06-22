Blake Lively Lands First Fragrance Campaign as New Face of Gucci Scent

Blake Lively has been one busy lady lately, frolicking around town with Ryan Reynolds on her arm and wrapping up her latest film, Savages. But now, it has been announced that she will also be the face of Gucci’s latest female fragrance, Gucci Première, and will star in their campaigns and short film.

Frida Giannini, Gucci Creative Director said, “In conceiving this fragrance I was inspired by timeless Hollywood glamour and the iconic leading ladies of Hollywood’s golden era. Blake’s unique style and charisma brings that allure to life in a very contemporary way.”

In regards to working with the iconic brand, Lively said in a statement, “It is a pleasure to collaborate with Frida Giannini. I admire the qualities of the Gucci Première woman and feel honored to represent the fragrance.”

The fragrance itself was inspired by the couture line of the same name that made its debut in 2010 at the Cannes Film Festival, and the will be aimed to evoke all of the glitz of the event. The scent is comprised of top notes of bergamot and orange blossom, middle notes of white flowers and musk and a base of leather and wood.

The new scent will be launched worldwide starting in July 2012, accompanied by a print campaign shot by Mert & Marcus. The commercial film for the fragrance was directed by Nicolas Winding Refn (who was awarded best director for Drive at Cannes) and will be presented during a special event at the Venice Film Festival in September.

Lively will be joining the elite rank of Gucci faces that includes Evan Rachel Wood, Chris Evans and James Franco.

Images courtesy of Gucci