Blackpink’s Bold Neon Eyeliner Will Inspire Your Summer Looks

As a Los Angeles resident, I get excited when I see my favorite K-pop stars come to the city and bop around my favorite spots. So, I pretty much freaked out when I saw Blackpink members Jennie and Rosé at what looks to me like the Santa Monica Pier arcade. And they wouldn’t be Blackpink if they weren’t giving me neon eyeliner looks I need to try STAT. The best part? The makeup is actually easy-to-use stickers. Score.

Jennie and Rosé are hanging with Palestinian DJ duo Simi and Haze, according to the joint Simi & Haze Instagram. According to NME, YG Entertainment has confirmed the K-pop stars are in Los Angeles working on new music. (!!!) So, they aren’t just enjoying the sun and serving looks. Though, they’re doing that too.

In the adorable pictures, all four of the women are rocking colorful eyeliner that I’m dying to try. I’m pretty creative with my makeup but I’m absolutely not an artist and don’t have the skills of one. Luckily, I’m pretty sure they’re all wearing Simi and Haze’s beauty brand Simihaze Beauty.

The duo hawks these cool colorful stickers that resemble eyeliner, not unlike Euphoria makeup artist Donni Davy’s incredible face decals. We love that you don’t have to have MUA skills to have some serious fun with makeup. And if it’s good enough for the Blackpink crew, it’s good enough for me.