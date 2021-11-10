Lisa from BLACKPINK’s First Collection With M.A.C Is Here & It’s Gorgeous

We’ve been waiting for this one! After numerous campaigns as a brand ambassador, Lisa from BLACKPINK’s first M.A.C makeup collection is here. Well, at least the photos. You’re going to have to wait just a little longer to shop. It’s worth it though because M.A.C. did not phone in this collection. The packaging, the colors — it’s all gorgeous. And that’s thanks in part to Lisa. “I curated the collection myself and designed every piece after things I absolutely love,” she said in a statement. “Every shade, product, name and even the packaging design represents something very special to me.”

Lisa continues: “I am so proud of what we’ve created together. I love that M.A.C. gave me the creative freedom to bring my own makeup lineup to life! This is my dream come true.” The limited-edition M.A.C. x L collection has purple and yellow-gold glitter packaging, which Lisa says “gives off a modern and glamorous feel.”

As for the colors inside, it’s important for Lisa that they’re for all skin tones, ages and genders. For example, she “wanted the M.A.C. x L Eye Shadow Palette to be a versatile lineup that can effortlessly create naturally soft and sultry looks for every day, or glam looks for a night out by embracing a bold balance of mattes, shimmers and glitters.” There are four Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolours, Lisa’s go-to formula, in “shades for everyone.”

The collection also contains Powder Blush in Melba and two Brushstroke 24-Hour Liners in Brushblack and Brushbrown for the signature Lisa eye look.

Blinks will love all the little details that feel so Lisa. To wit, shades in the eyeshadow palette were “inspired by my beloved cats and favorite ice cream flavor with names such as Leo, Louis, Lily, Milk Tea, Ice Cream and Candy Rapper,” Lisa explains. Plus, the Extra Dimension Skinfinish in Lisa’s favorite gold shade is now embossed with an edelweiss blossom (her fave flower).

So, when can you get your hands on M.A.C. x L? The entire collection launches on December 3 on M.A.C.’s website, just in time for the holidays.