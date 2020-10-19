Blackpink in Your Area—Lisa Is M.A.C.’s Newest Ambassador

Major congrats are in order for Lisa. Yes, that Blackpink Lisa is officially a M.A.C. ambassador! If we seem excited, it’s because we are. Lisa is one of the most popular members for a reason. Her adorable personality, ultra-fun style and crazy amazing skills have made the Thai rapper and lead dancer a favorite. It makes total sense she would be M.A.C.’s latest muse.

“M.A.C. is truly at the forefront of trendsetting, which reminds me every time I see a M.A.C. campaign or the incredible looks their artists create backstage at fashion weeks around the world,” said Lisa in a statement. “It’s an honor to partner with a brand with such an incredible heritage and unrivaled expertise in makeup artistry. I am thrilled and looking forward to this journey!”

The performer will be a long-term face of the brand but also a partner. She’ll be in campaigns and also showing M.A.C. fans how to get her signature looks. “Never give up on your dreams, no matter how painful and difficult your journey is,” adds Lisa. “If you trust in yourself and fight for it until the end, your dreams will come true.”

M.A.C. has been killing it lately with its brand partnerships. It worked with Rosalía on the perfect red lipstick for Viva Glam, and influencers Bretman Rock, Loren Gray and Karen Sarahi Gonzalez starred in the holiday campaign. Lisa is sure to be a big hit, too. Get her look straight from the gorgeous photo above by shopping each of the products, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Dazzleshadow Liquid in Panthertized

This sparkly liquid shadow has a black base with green and purple pearls.

Extra Dimension Skinfinish Highlighter in Show Gold

This soft peach highlighter breaks pink.

Brushstroke Eyeliner in Brushblack

The ultimate liquid liner in the blackest black.

Powder Kiss Lipstick in Mull it Over

This dirty peach shade looks gorgeous on Lisa.

Eye Shadow in Stars ‘N’ Rockets

This pretty purple shadow includes pink pearls.

Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation

This medium-to-full foundation has a soft matte finish.

Eye Shadow in Espresso

A muted golden-brown.

Prep + Prime Lip Primer

This fragrance-free lip balm smoothes texture and hydrates.