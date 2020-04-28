7 At-Home Tools for the Blackheads You Can’t Stop Staring At

I’m one of those “let it be and it’ll eventually go away” skincare enthusiasts. If I see a pimple, whitehead, or another blemish, I know it’s time to take a break from the makeup and be crazy diligent about my routine. However, in lieu of the fact that I’m in the house all the time and paying more attention to every little change, I understand people’s general desire for at-home extractors like blackhead removal tools. Eventually—and especially if you can’t get to a specialist—you just want it out.

As always, I think certain skincare treatments should be left to professionals, extractions included. However, when accessibility isn’t an even playing field and prices aren’t exactly frugal, DIY methods must suffice. When it comes to blackhead tools specifically, the good news is that expert advice is a scroll and click away. For instance, dermatologist Sandra Lee, more popularly known as “Dr. Pimple Popper” is a saving grace for many with her cringe-worthy, but can’t-look-away extractions on social media.

Coincidentally, her most recent Instagram posts are dedicated to blackhead removal using a traditional extractor tool. I won’t lie—the urge to pop is tempting, but if you’re going to handle extractions on your own, you might as well do it with a tool instead of hands that are more likely to transfer bacteria.

And if this type of tool isn’t alluring enough, there are also vacuum-like extractors and more that prove to be just as effective. Keep scrolling to check out just a few of the most popular ones.

Bestope Extractor Removal Kit

A multifunctional kit for removing a spectrum of skin blemishes with a chart that fully explains how to use each tool.

Captain Green Skin Scrubber Face Spatula

An esthetician-approved exfoliant tool that uses sound waves to gently remove blackheads and dead skin cells from wet skin.

Sephora Collection Double-Ended Blemish Extractor

This space-saving two-fer tool has a small loop for getting rid of whiteheads and a bigger one for handling blackheads.

Tweezerman Blackhead Extractor

A traditional stainless steel blackhead extractor with a curved tip lifting and pulling blackheads from the skin.

Vanity Planet Essia Ultrasonic Lifting Exfoliating Wand

A “high-frequency, ultrasonic oscillation” wand that helps clear away impurities and dislodges blackheads.

Spa Sciences Mio Diamond Microdermabrasion Blackhead Remover

An affordable, dermatologist-recommended suction tool for loosening pore congestion and removing blackheads in one full swoop.

ZIZZON Blackhead Remover Kit

A multi-beneficial, all-in-one extraction kit complete with instructions and a magnified mirror so you can get up, close and personal with blemishes for precise removal.

