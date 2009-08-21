Black Beauty

Due to the popularity of the Lalique men’s fragrance Encre Noire, the company is introducing a women’s version. According to WWD, Lalique wanted to stay true to the woodsy, smoky original scent, but make it a little more feminine. The new form of the scent turned out quite cosmopolitan, featuring Sicilian bergamot, Indonesian amber, Texan cedar, Haitian vanilla, and Turkish rose, creating a female counterpart that is balanced by sweet, juicy and earthy notes alike. Available in an eau de parfum and body cream, Encre Noire Pour Elle will be available in September. And how could you resist that bottle?

Lalique Encre Noire Pour Elle, $98, at Boutique Lalique