The ‘Black Panther’ World Premiere Delivered a Sea of Black Beauty Inspo

It’s official: My edges have been completely snatched, and all it took was the star-studded world premiere of “Black Panther.” The superhero flick, set to hit theaters on February 16, is well on its way to being one of Marvel’s top-selling and best-reviewed films ever. And that’s due in part to a ridiculously talented cast of predominantly black actors.

From industry heavyweights such as Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker to newer household names such as Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan, the collective energy of this illustrious group has already made “Panther” a future classic we’ve already reserved our tickets for. Last night, these A-listers practically shut down Los Angeles to celebrate the Ryan Coogler–helmed project and, as expected, took our breath away with their royal-themed garb and equally stunning hairstyles. In a world where black hair is still being policed and critiqued, I stan every time I see women wield their influence to highlight the beauty of textured strands and melanin.

So to say that I am obsessed with all of these looks would be a vast understatement. Ahead are the ladies that continue to deliver the black beauty inspo Hollywood needs:

Chloe and Halle are not only the singing sister duo under Beyoncé’s tutelage, they’re also starring on one of the hottest new TV shows: “Grown-ish.” We love how these two are constantly styling their locs into stunning styles on and off the red carpet. Their matching merlot lipstick makes for the perfect finishing touch.

Danai Gurira shaved her entire head for “Black Panther,” and although we were loving her beautiful baldie, she’s equally gorgeous in a TWA (teeny-weeny Afro). If you look closely, you can also see yellow eyeliner on the inner corner of each eye. So chic.

Issa Rae flashed her megawatt smile on the red carpet and commanded our attention with her regal topknot, shimmery magenta shadow, and inverted cat eye.

Angela Bassett plays the matriarch of Wakanda in “Black Panther,” a fitting role for someone we consider a pioneering black woman in the film industry. We can only hope to look this flawless when we’re 59 years old.

Although Janelle Monae kept her pixie haircut covered under a pillbox hat, the actress and singer delivered a multicolored makeup slay, opting for purple eyeliner and ravishing red lipstick.

We have Vernon Francois to thank for creating this epic towering topknot on Lupita Nyong’o. The Oscar winner looks like royalty when she’s off-duty, but we’re officially bowing down, thanks to this super-glam moment.

Meagan Good was one of the first celebrities to rock faux locs on the red carpet, and we’re so happy to see she opted for what’s become her signature hairstyle. This blonde shade looks gorgeous against her brown skin.

Yara Shahidi’s hair is what Afro dreams are made of. We need to know what juices and berries she’s using to make it look so damn luscious.

Sydelle Noel also entrusted her hair to Francois and looked like an actual queen in this blown-out half-up, half-down look.