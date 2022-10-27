Rihanna & the ‘Wakanda Forever’ Cast Brought Show-Stopping Beauty Looks to the Red Carpet Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Wednesday night was Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Hollywood, CA. The film’s ultra-stylish stars hit the red carpet in stunning ‘fits and gorgeous makeup. Of course, the big talk of the night was Rihanna and her new song “Lift Me Up,” the lead single in the film. The song is a tribute to the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 of colon cancer.

But while we wait for Ri to drop her highly anticipated new music on Friday, let’s drool over the cast’s purple carpet looks. Of course, this isn’t all of them but our top looks of the night, folks who showed up and brought their A-game – including Rihanna. Plus, they’re all wearing products you can grab to get a similar look at home.

Letitia Wright

Wright stunned with smoky eyes and nude lips by makeup artist Sheika Daley. She prepped the star’s skin with Solawave Light Wand ($147.99 at Amazon ) and skincare, then used Lancôme’s Smokey Chic Eye Palette ($42.50 at Nordstrom) and Monsieur Big Mascara ($22.95 at Nordstrom). Her foundation is Armani Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation in 13 ($69 at Sephora) and her nude lipstick is M.A.C. Lip Pencil in Cork ($22 at Amazon ) with Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow ($20 at Sephora).

Lupita Nyong’o

The Lancôme Ambassadress wore all Lancôme makeup, of course, done by her longtime makeup artist Nick Barose. He used the Holiday Beauty Box Limited Edition Eye & Face Palette ($75 at Nordstrom) to create the metallic eye look inspired by “vibranium” in the Marvel movies, and L’Absolu Rouge Lipstick in French Coeur ($32 at Ulta Beauty) for the terracotta-colored lip.

Rihanna

Did you expect Ri to wear anything other than Fenty Beauty? She stunned in full Fenty Skin and makeup, including best-selling products like Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation in 330 ($39 at Sephora), Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette in Smoky ($28 at Sephora) and Icon Refillable Lipstick in Pose Queen ($20 at Sephora).

Danai Gurira

We were excited to see Gurira wearing the not-yet-released M.A.C. x Black Panther: Wakanda Forever collection! Makeup artist Tym Buacharern added other M.A.C. faves, like MACStack Mascara in Black ($28 at Ulta Beauty) and Lip Liner in Chestnut ($21 at Ulta Beauty).

Angela Bassett

Makeup artist D’Andre Michael gave Bassett a look that screams “majestic smolder and sublime skin.” He used all Pat McGrab Labs makeup, including Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation in Medium Deep 23 and 24 ($68 at Sephora), Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction Palette ($128 at Sephora) and LiquiLUSTTM: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in Divine Nude ($32 at Sephora).

Tessa Thompson

The lifted smoky eye. The pinky-nude lip. It’s all working like gangbusters for stunner Tessa Thompson.

Marsai Martin

Little Marsai Martin is all grown up and she showed it on the purple carpet with a dramatic cat-eye and nude lips.

Karrueche Tran

The teal eyeliner on Tran popped beautifully against her yellow dress.

Quinta Brunson

You can always count on Brunson to turn heads. Her cool-toned smoky eye made her eyes pop.

Dominique Thorne

Haus Labs’ “Complexion Consultant” Rokael did Thorne’s glam and she looked gorgeous in the brand’s Triclone Skin Tech Foundation in shade 470 Medium Deep Cool ($45 at Sephora). For her eyes, he used Hy-Power Pigment Paint in Deep Amethyst Shimmer ($24 at Sephora) to the lids, Optic Intensity Eco Eyeliner in Amethyst Matte ($22 at Sephora) to the waterline and Hy-Power Pigment Paint in Black Onyx Matte ($24 at Sephora) for the smoky lash line.