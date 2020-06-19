5 Black-Owned Wig Brands Making Gorgeous Units For Us and By Us

I wish someone schooled me on wigs earlier in life because they are truly everything. No, I’m not talking about the cheap ones you get at your local party store every Halloween. I’m not just referring to wigs in and of themselves either. I love everything about wig culture—from the classic Bonner Brother hair shows to the innumerable amount of trusted reviewers on YouTube to the beautiful (and beyond talented) Black people who have made it perhaps the most exciting and enduring sector of the haircare industry. The only thing that would make my love for wigs even bigger is having more Black-owned wig brands to choose from.

The number of products made for and by us is growing by the year and the Black woman’s spending power increases at the same speed, too. And since it’s Juneteenth and I have the day off…my credit card is about to go to work instead. If you’re going to indulge in retail therapy today—or any other day, TBH—add any of these Black-owned wig brands to your list. I see nothing but flawless hair days in your future.

Mayvenn

I have two Mayvenn wigs in my possession and can confirm they’re the most realistic-looking units I’ve ever owned.

Heat Free Hair

Whether you want clip-ins, ready-to-wear ponytails or wigs, this brand has some of the best textured hair options out there.

XOXO Virgin Hair

In 2014, this brand became the first to exclusively offer Vietnamese hair free of synthetic fillers and chemicals.

Wig Dealer

You’ll need a lot of willpower to avoid buying more than one wig from this wide-ranging selection of textures, colors and wig types.

Toni Daley

This underrated site is a must-see for wigs that mimic a fresh blowout and voluminous strands.

