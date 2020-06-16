12 Black-Owned Wellness Brands That Will Feed Your Body and Soul

Scroll To See More Images

According to the dictionary, wellness is defined as “the state of being in good health.” Admittedly, I forgot how simple a concept this is since the word “wellness” has been co-opted by an overwhelmingly wide range of brands and influencers in recent years. So much so, that whether it’s food, feminine hygiene, a workout, or even a beauty product, its true meaning gets lost in the sauce as I familiarize myself with the neverending list of products and people making things that are meant to cater to our bodies and/or minds. It’s only when I come across Black-owned wellness brands that I’m reminded of just how simple and necessary optimal health (both mentally and physically) is.

As a Black woman, wellness is more than a concept. It often feels like a means of survival. I’ve yet to live in a world where the cards aren’t stacked against me. Equity feels like an uphill battle that will never end and as a beauty expert, it seems I’m never done being outraged at an inevitable ad or fashion show committing some form of cultural appropriation. Taking care of myself inside and out is a reminder that investing in others and to be honest, simply existing, requires I pour into myself first. For me, that includes therapy, ample Facetime with friends and family, sleep, hot baths, and more sleep.

But as far as my spending dollars are concerned, I know that when my purchase is for a Black-owned wellness product, it was probably made by someone with shared experiences. Not only does that make me feel supported in a sense; it also makes investing in their product that much more gratifying. With that being said–and in the name of anti-racism–I’m showing love to just 12 of many, many Black-owned wellness brands that will feed your mind, body, and soul. From kitchen spices to period underwear to tea, any of these brands will take your self-care routine to new heights.

Private Packs

Do you experience pain in your nether regions due to yeast infections, sexual intercourse, STIs, vaginal dryness, waxing or more? These hands-free, portable, cordless and reusable packs deliver cooling or warming relief…and they’re eligible for FSA/HSA reimbursement.

Ivy’s Tea

From the quippy names to the wide assortment of hot and cold blends to the beautiful “Trap China,” what isn’t there to love about this herbal loose leaf tea brand?

Black Girl in Om

I’ve been following this digital space for years and learn something new every time I tune into a podcast episode, meditation, or Twitter chat, all of which are crafted to foster empowering soul work for Black women.

Golde

By now, you probably know that this brand’s founder is the younger Black founder to have products sold in Sephora. Besides her superfood-enriched skincare masks, there are also drink blends that you definitely shouldn’t sleep on.

RubyLove

I’ve been using period underwear for a couple of years now, but I won’t deny that they can get really pricey. Not only does this Black-owned brand offer an impressive range of underwear styles (and swimsuits!); the prices are amazing, too.

The Honey Pot Co.

Find this feminine hygiene brand at your local Target and stock up on sensitive washes, wipes, pads, and more.

Mama Glow

For mamas-to-be looking for a doula or people who want to explore doula training, this renowned brand is a go-to for resources and mama-friendly products.

Noirebud

The CBD industry is notoriously white-washed, but Black-owned labels like Noirebud are shaking the table with oral drops and other CBD-infused beauty products.

HealHaus

This Brooklyn-based wellness destination is getting worldwide recognition for its online workshops and daily yoga/meditation events.

Essie Spice

If stay-at-home orders have turned you into an amateur chef, literally spice up your cooking routine with any of these blends inspired by international destinations.

GoDeep

These protein powder blends were created by a stay-at-home mom whose own journey back to optimal health after beating an addiction inspired each product.

