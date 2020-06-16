12 Black-Owned Wellness Brands That Will Feed Your Body and Soul

Scroll To See More Images
According to the dictionary, wellness is defined as “the state of being in good health.” Admittedly, I forgot how simple a concept this is since the word “wellness” has been co-opted by an overwhelmingly wide range of brands and influencers in recent years. So much so, that whether it’s food, feminine hygiene, a workout, or even a beauty product, its true meaning gets lost in the sauce as I familiarize myself with the neverending list of products and people making things that are meant to cater to our bodies and/or minds. It’s only when I come across Black-owned wellness brands that I’m reminded of just how simple and necessary optimal health (both mentally and physically) is.
As a Black woman, wellness is more than a concept. It often feels like a means of survival. I’ve yet to live in a world where the cards aren’t stacked against me. Equity feels like an uphill battle that will never end and as a beauty expert, it seems I’m never done being outraged at an inevitable ad or fashion show committing some form of cultural appropriation. Taking care of myself inside and out is a reminder that investing in others and to be honest, simply existing, requires I pour into myself first. For me, that includes therapy, ample Facetime with friends and family, sleep, hot baths, and more sleep.
But as far as my spending dollars are concerned, I know that when my purchase is for a Black-owned wellness product, it was probably made by someone with shared experiences. Not only does that make me feel supported in a sense; it also makes investing in their product that much more gratifying. With that being said–and in the name of anti-racism–I’m showing love to just 12 of many, many Black-owned wellness brands that will feed your mind, body, and soul. From kitchen spices to period underwear to tea, any of these brands will take your self-care routine to new heights.
View this post on Instagram
Pass the sleave, please! 💘 Did you know every order of Private Packs includes a reusable sleeve, so you can use your pack again and again? Simply slide your pack in the sleeve, slide your sleeve in your underwear, and enjoy immediate, soothing relief where you need it most🍃 #naturalwellness ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀
Private Packs
Do you experience pain in your nether regions due to yeast infections, sexual intercourse, STIs, vaginal dryness, waxing or more? These hands-free, portable, cordless and reusable packs deliver cooling or warming relief…and they’re eligible for FSA/HSA reimbursement.
Ivy’s Tea
From the quippy names to the wide assortment of hot and cold blends to the beautiful “Trap China,” what isn’t there to love about this herbal loose leaf tea brand?
View this post on Instagram
The Circle sources you with empowering guides, divinely ordained connections, and culturally aligned resources for you as you expand into your most authentic self. Tomorrow, enrollment opens for our beta experience of our new digital sister circle. Later this month, we kick off a 5-week journey into a topic many of us can resonate deeply with. Especially now. Get your invitation by joining our newsletter over at www.blackgirlinom.com. Tag the friends you hope to join digitally for this experience with! Suggested uniform: robe, head wrap 🧖🏾♀️ and cup of chamomile. Photo by Taylor S. Hunter (@goldentimetay)
Black Girl in Om
I’ve been following this digital space for years and learn something new every time I tune into a podcast episode, meditation, or Twitter chat, all of which are crafted to foster empowering soul work for Black women.
Golde
By now, you probably know that this brand’s founder is the younger Black founder to have products sold in Sephora. Besides her superfood-enriched skincare masks, there are also drink blends that you definitely shouldn’t sleep on.
RubyLove
I’ve been using period underwear for a couple of years now, but I won’t deny that they can get really pricey. Not only does this Black-owned brand offer an impressive range of underwear styles (and swimsuits!); the prices are amazing, too.
The Honey Pot Co.
Find this feminine hygiene brand at your local Target and stock up on sensitive washes, wipes, pads, and more.
View this post on Instagram
Mama Glow - Black breastfeeding is a revolutionary act. There are so many barriers to breastfeeding success including: lack of peer support, lack of familial encouragement, lack of education and instruction, aggressive marketing from formula companies and health care providers, less accessibility to lactation consultants, lack of intra-community support, policy gaps like lack of federal paid family leave, etc. Systemic racism plays a huge role in breastfeeding and the trauma endured by enslaved black women who were forced to nurse the children of their masters is directly correlated with black breastfeeding rates today. _ The CDC found that of infants born in 2012, 66% of Black women chose to breastfeed. While 75% of White women and 80% of Latinex women choose to breastfeed. Who really has a choice is the question. _ Not all black mothers are set up to be home with their infants for a great length of time them and able to nurse their babies on-demand. 1 in 4 women in the US head back to work 10 days after giving birth. This includes people like our essential workers. All mothers should have access to quality and culturally competent care regardless of ethnicity, skin tone, partner status, income, location or insurance. They should have access to education and support groups during the perinatal period to help encourage breastfeeding success. Modeling breastfeeding in the community is an act of community care. It preserves a natural biological process that is no longer instinctive. If we don’t see breastfeeding in our community then our chances for breastfeeding success decline. _ Salute to orgs like The Black Mothers Breastfeeding Association @bmbfa, who have a national impact on the reduction of racial disparities in breastfeeding success for black families. They provide education, valuable resources and ongoing support to black families and public/private agencies that service these families. _ Who are some of your favorite care providers and organizations serving the community and preserving breastfeeding? _ 📷 @rebornfromwithin
Mama Glow
For mamas-to-be looking for a doula or people who want to explore doula training, this renowned brand is a go-to for resources and mama-friendly products.
Noirebud
The CBD industry is notoriously white-washed, but Black-owned labels like Noirebud are shaking the table with oral drops and other CBD-infused beauty products.
View this post on Instagram
WORKSHOP ~ BREATHWORK TO HEAL THE FATHER WOUND // For more info and booking head to workshops via the link in our bio Do you have a complicated relationship with your father? Many of us do, and it results in deep seated pain that we carry. The father wound manifests in different ways such as codependency, seeking external validation, feeling unloved and lacking self-confidence. The father wound can also look like an inability to savor slowness and constantly needing to be productive. Through our father we internalize messages about enoughness, boundaries, worthiness, power and respect. The father relationship also extends beyond who we’re biologically related to or who raised us. The archetype of the father also encompasses our relationship with masculine energy and patriarchal structures in our lives and in the world. Breathwork to Heal the Father Wound is an invitation to tend to the parts of ourselves that need our protection, nourishment and care and release the conditioning that keeps us disempowered. This gathering will be guided by Thérèse Cator Artist, Leadership Coach, Intuitive Healer and Founder of Black Girls Breathe and you’ll use the wisdom of your breath to connect with the medicine for your most vulnerable parts, all set to a gorgeous lush playlist. Breathwork is an active meditation that allows you to somatically release and heal stored unconscious and unprocessed emotional material and trauma. You bypass the noise of the mind, gain access to your inner wisdom and in the process heal. This workshop is open to all who feel called. Please dress comfortably as you will be lying down, bring a journal and pen(cil), a blanket and if desired an eye cover.
HealHaus
This Brooklyn-based wellness destination is getting worldwide recognition for its online workshops and daily yoga/meditation events.
View this post on Instagram
Fair warning, you wouldn’t like to season your fish any other way. Tomorrow we’ll be making fried fish two ways, the Black Bass with EssieSpice Mango Chili Medley®️ & the Red Snapper with EssieSpice Coco-For-Garlic®️ sauce, once we’re done with the Red Snapper, we’ll glaze it off with EssieSpice TamarindOH!®️ Sauce for that sweet & sour hit. Grab your sauces, get some bay leaf, ginger, garlic, flour, rosemary (for the rosemary rice), rice, shallots, cloves & star anise and meet us here tomorrow at Noon. #EssieSpice #FlavorCentral #UNDOboring #MangoChiliMedley #CocoForGarlic #TamarindOH!
Essie Spice
If stay-at-home orders have turned you into an amateur chef, literally spice up your cooking routine with any of these blends inspired by international destinations.
View this post on Instagram
It’s been a while y’all! So why not reappear during a global pandemic? Am I right?? Virtual school for my three #gremlins starts next week. All I can say is PHEW! This has been A LOT of together time with my kids😳 ... my goal during this experience is NOT to try and emulate the Pinterest moms with color coated schedules and picks of kids smiling and baking. Not happenin’ ... At this point we’re lucky if we all get out bed by 9am (which isn’t happening with my 12 year old daughter today after she was up ‘til 2am on a Zoom birthday party for one of her besties.) ....................................... Here’s a gorgeous smoothie to brighten your day ... 3/4 cup cashew milk from @malkorganics Handful frozen blueberries Packet of frozen pitaya from @pitayaplus Handful frozen chopped zucchini 2 tbsp Power Protein Powder from @godeeplive (blend of collagen, blue spirulina and dopamine bean for a nice little kick) Blend to oblivion and top with more frozen blueberries and raw cashews ... #godeep
GoDeep
These protein powder blends were created by a stay-at-home mom whose own journey back to optimal health after beating an addiction inspired each product.
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.