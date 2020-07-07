7 Black-Owned Skin Care Brands For Your Best Complexion Yet

When just over 2 percent of VC funding is given to women, it’s important to shop woman-owned brands to show the market that they can sell out their goods. This goes for Black-owned brands, too. According to Faces of Founders, in 2018 only 1 percent of the founders who raised equity financing were Black and 1.8 percent were Latinx. Eek. That’s why it’s especially important to support Black-owned skin care brands when you’re stocking up on your favorite serums, cleansers and moisturizers.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite Black-owned skin care brands, though this is of course not a comprehensive list. There are many more to be tested and added. This list will get you started, especially on Blackout Day 2020 on July 7, 2020. The initiative started in the wake of protests against police brutality and the fact that everyone is finally noticing the nation’s racial wealth gap. Reshauna Striggles, a protest leader in Arizona, told the Arizona Republic that we can fight systemic racism by shopping Black- and Latinx-owned businesses on Tuesday.

Get started with plant-based face masks, vitamin C serum, skin and body oil and luxe razors.

Golde

Brooklyn-based founder Trinity Mouzon is the youngest Black woman to launch a line in Sephora. Her supplements (such as a Tumeric Tonic) are ultra-popular but we can’t get enough of her edible face masks. With ingredients including chlorella, spirulina and mango juice, she proves natural, plant-based products can be super effective.

Black Girl Sunscreen

Shontay Lundy, the founder of Black Girl Sunscreen, is changing the game when it comes to sunscreen for people of color. She launched the line to dispel the myth that people with dark skin don’t get skin cancer or sunburn. Her ultra-sheer (meaning, no white cast ever), fragrance-free sunscreen with broad-spectrum SPF 30 is such a hit, it got picked up by Target.

Oui the People

Founder Karen Young launched her brand with a luxe razor for sensitive skin and since has moved on to body products. Everything down to the recyclable and reusable glass bottles and the biodegrade bikini line sheet masks is thought out to reduce waste.

Mary Louise Cosmetics

Akilah Releford launched her skin care brand while in college with $200. She named it after her paternal and maternal grandmothers, who passed down their DIY beauty secrets. The vegan brand has blown up and even recently opened a store in Inglewood, CA. Shop her serums, face masks, body butters and soaps.

Beneath Your Mask

No, founder Dana Jackson didn’t create this natural skin care brand to help heal your skin under a face mask. (Though, it can do that, too.) Instead, it’s all about letting your guard down and removing your so-called mask. After almost dying from Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Jackson created skin care to help repair her damaged skin. Her body scrub, skin and hair serum and skin lotions are a must for anyone with dry skin.

Hyper Skin

New York-based Desiree Verdejo was pregnant and dealing with hyperpigmentation and acne marks from hormonal breakouts. She recently launched this serum with 15 percent vitamin C and E, bearberry, turmeric, kojic acid and a blend of fruit enzymes to help brighten dark marks.

Base Butter

Founder She’Neil Johnson created this aloe vera-based moisturizer to help balance her skin while dealing with hormonal breakouts. It’s so popular, it’s on backorder for weeks but you can still order a jar!