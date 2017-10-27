StyleCaster
15 Black-Owned Brands That Cater to Textured Hair

by
The gamut of hair care brands has never been small, but what hasn’t always been available is a healthy range of collections made specifically for textured hair. Take it from someone who didn’t learn how to embrace her curls until college; although those beauty supply staples we grew up with are clutch, not all of them are ideal.

Thankfully, the last 10 years have been a renaissance of sorts for black-owned businesses, with a large majority of them concentrated in the beauty industry. And if you’re a black girl or someone with textured hair, you know there’s nothing more comforting than knowing your products were created by someone who has the same coils and kinks as you.

The top-rated brands of today have not only been created by women of color; they’re also made with ingredients you can pronounce and trust. Shop them, ahead.

Jane Carter Solution Moisture Mist

Veteran hairstylist Jane Carter created this essential oils-infused line after suffering an allergic reaction to traditional beauty products. Her line was designed with all hair types in mind.

$15, at Jane Carter Solution

Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Leave-In Conditioner

Registered nurse Monique Rodriguez used her background in science to create this line of healthy products, infused with various herbs, minerals and amino acids.

$12.99, at Mielle Organics

Oyin Hair Dew~ Daily Hair Quenching Lotion

Jamyla Bennu's brand utilizes food ingredients for products that nourish and heal damaged hair. In fact, the word "Oyin" translates to "honey" in Yoruba.

$13.99, at Oyin Handmade

Taliah Waajid Curly Curl Cream

For over 20 years, Taliah Waajid has used her expert knowledge in natural hair to create products for curly, coily hair.

$7.59, at Target

Uncle Funky's Daughter Curly Magic

This chemical and "junk-free" line of curly hair products is made with renewable plant sources, as well as coconut, aloe and olive as their core base ingredients.

$25, at Uncle Funky's Daughter

Ajani Growth and Shine Balm

"Yum" is the first word that comes to mind when we think of Janell Stephens' line of food-inspired hair products.

$12, at Camille Rose Naturals

Sienna Naturals H.A.P.I Shampoo

This burgeoning, popular brand was created by Howard University Hannah Diop, who believes "hair care is the new skin care."

$20, at Sienna Naturals

TGIN Butter Cream Moisturizer

The creator of this line, Chris-Tia Donaldson, also wrote a natural hair care guide that goes by the same name ("Thank God I'm Natural").

$14.99, at TGIN

Qhemet Biologics Cocoa Tree Detangling Ghee

This all natural brand, created by Felis Butler, is free of all the "nasties;" parabens, sulfates and mineral oil, to name a few. It's also available in Sephora!

$22, at Qhemet Biologics

Madame C.J. Walker Brassica Seed & Shea Oils Silkening Blow Out Crème

We're so happy the family of hair care pioneer, Madam C.J. Walker, resurrected this textured hair line in Sephora stores.

$26, at Sephora

Kinky-Curly Come Clean Shampoo

Since 2003, founder Shelley Davis has expanded her line of healthy hair products to include everything from smoothing lotion to curling custard.

$12, at Kinky-Curly

Hair Rules Quench Conditioner

Celeb stylist Dickey, whose clients have included Michelle Obama and Solange, is the expert behind this trusted hair care brand.

$29.99, at Hair Rules

Girl + Hair Clarifying ACV Rinse

If you're rocking a protective style like braids or even a wig, these products, created by Dr. Camille Verovic, are what you need to keep your scalp and roots in check.

$17, at Hair + Care

Blissful Lengths Liquid Hair Growth Vitamin

Mahisha Dellinger's line for adults and kids includes a slew of chemical-free products that you don't have to worry about harming your hair or body.

$25, at Curls

Miss Jessie's Pillow Soft Curls

You've probably seen this line of vibrantly packaged, curly girl-approved products in the Target aisle. Created by sisters Miko and Titi Branch in 2004, the brand has since become a staple in the natural hair community.

$22, at Miss Jessie's

