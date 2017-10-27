15 Black-Owned Brands That Cater to Textured Hair

The gamut of hair care brands has never been small, but what hasn’t always been available is a healthy range of collections made specifically for textured hair. Take it from someone who didn’t learn how to embrace her curls until college; although those beauty supply staples we grew up with are clutch, not all of them are ideal.

Thankfully, the last 10 years have been a renaissance of sorts for black-owned businesses, with a large majority of them concentrated in the beauty industry. And if you’re a black girl or someone with textured hair, you know there’s nothing more comforting than knowing your products were created by someone who has the same coils and kinks as you.

The top-rated brands of today have not only been created by women of color; they’re also made with ingredients you can pronounce and trust. Shop them, ahead.