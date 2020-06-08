6 Black-Owned Beauty Brands to Shop at Ulta

Now that stores are starting to safely reopen, or at least for curbside pick-up, you might be itching for some new beauty products to up your everyday routine. Why not grab one of these Black-owned beauty brands at Ulta? According to a report by Crunchbase, just one percent of venture-backed founders were Black in the last five years. That statistic doesn’t get much better for women at less than nine percent. Now more than ever is the best time to support these businesses and pick up some stellar products at the same time.

Use those Ulta points on some new foundation and concealer from Uoma Beauty. Shop ultra-pigmented, super-rich eyeshadow palettes from Juvia’s Place and setting powder and liquid lipstick from Beauty Bakerie. If you’re looking for haircare, you’re in luck. Pattern and Mixed Cheeks will help you get the curls of your dreams, and make styling easy with accessories and tools. Don’t skip over Kreyòl Essence’s Haitian Black Castor Oil that you can use on your hair and scalp, as well as skin and body.

Shop some of our favorite products, below, and check out all the brands’ full Ulta offerings while you’re at it.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Juvia’s Place

Founder Chichi Eburu created Juvia’s Place to be representative of African culture and art. Shop ulta-rich eyeshadow palettes and inclusive complexion products.

Beauty Bakerie

Beauty Bakerie CEO and founder Cashmere Nicole started her one-woman company back in 2011 and has not slowed down since. Shop kitchy “baking” powder, lipstick, sponges, eyeshadow palettes and much more.

Uoma

Sharon Chuter, founder and CEO of Uoma Beauty, launched the #PullUporShutUp challenge to hold corporate brands accountable. Her own brand is one of the best out there with 51 foundation shades, lipstick, concealer and eyeshadow.

Pattern

Actress and singer Tracee Ellis Ross launched her haircare line just last year to give fans their absolute best curls. Shop all the curly-hair products plus hair accessories and tools.

Mixed Chicks

Another curly hair brand is Wendi Levy Kaaya and Kim Etheredge’s 16-year-old brand. We love the deep conditioners, plus shampoo and detangling products.

Kreyòl Essence

Entrepreneur Yve-Car Momperousse’s Haitian Black Castor Oil is a favorite for hair, scalp, skin and body.