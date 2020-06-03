8 Black-Owned Beauty Brands to Shop At Target

According to a report by Crunchbase, just one percent of venture-backed founders were Black in the last five years. One percent. A whopping 77.1 percent of founders were white regardless of gender and education. For about a million reasons, it’s always important to support minority-owned brands but now more than ever, we’re putting the focus on Black-owned founders. That’s why we rounded up some of our favorite Black-owned beauty brands at Target that you should add to your cart, like, now.

Trust us—these brands did the work to bring you quality products at reasonable prices. We’ve tried them all. The best part? You can grab them on your next Target run. Shop ultra-pigmented makeup from Coloured Raine and The Lip Bar, hydrating haircare for textured hair from The Doux, Alikay Naturals and Mielle Organics, grooming products from Scotch Porter and wellness ones from The Honey Pot.

Of course, this isn’t an extensive list of all the Black-owned brands from Target nor is it a list of all the products great for Black hair and skin. There are many more brands at the retailer who cater to textured hair but are owned by huge companies such as Procter and Gamble and Unilever. That doesn’t make them bad products, of course. Some of them, such as Shea Moisture, are our favorites. But here, we’re focusing on Black founders to boost their success in the industry. And with these stellar options, it’s a win-win for us, too.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Doux

Stylists Maya and Brian Smith own a salon in Macon, GA, of the same name. Their “real results without the hype” approach to haircare means you get professional quality haircare without the price tag. The Doux products were created for textured hair when it’s worn straight, curly or somewhere in between.

The Lip Bar

Founder Melissa Butler might have gotten rejected from Shark Tank but who’s laughing now? The vegan and cruelty-free lipstick brand hit Target and fans are going crazy for its vibrant shades for all skin tones.

Alikay Naturals

CEO and founder Rochelle Alikay Graham-Campbell launched her haircare brand right in her kitchen when she was just 22 years old. Now, we all scoop up her natural, organic haircare free from petroleum, mineral oil, alcohol, parabens, sulfates or silicones.

Coloured Raine

Founder Loraine R. Dowdy left her job in the financial industry to launch a makeup line dedicated to self-expression and diversity. Pick up lipstick, eyeshadow and highlighter in ulta-pigmented tones now at Target.

Scotch Porter

Calvin Quallis, founder and CEO, started with a small barbershop in his neighborhood and moved on to develop grooming products for textured hair made without common toxins.

Mielle Organics

Registered nurse Monique Rodriguez used her science background to create products for women to finally achieve hair and scalp health.

The Honey Pot

This wellness brand was started by Bea Dixon after she suffered for months from bacterial vaginosis. Her period and vaginal health products are made from certified organic ingreidents.