7 Underrated Black-Owned Beauty Brands to Support on Etsy

Though it’s great to shop BIPOC-owned brands anywhere you can, shopping Black-owned beauty brands from Etsy can help you support smaller companies that might not have the capital to get into a big store. You can actually find small-batch, handmade goods such as haircare, skincare, nails, body products and even hair accessories. One of the best parts about Etsy is all the legit reviews so you can trust what you’re ordering is as great as it looks.

There are hundreds of Black-owned brands on Etsy so this is not even close to a comprehensive list. But it’s a good place to start with a variety of different types of shops from all over the country. Shop skin salves from New York City, shampoo bars from Maryland, hair gel for curls from Georgia and headbands from Texas. Get in on the hair accessory trend with kitchy pins made in Flordia and DIY your own mani with press-on nails from New Jersey. The possibilities are endless.

Don’t just stop with these seven shops. Continue through Etsy’s massive database of quality goods, many of which are seriously affordable. Stock up for your BFF’s next birthday, Mother’s Day or Father’s Day.

Harlem Roots

This New York-based brand hawks custom teas, hair oil and all kinds of salves, including this eczema relief cream.

Indulgence Spa

Shop body butter, hair masks and shampoo bars from this Maryland-based shop.

Fro.ology Haircare

Based out of Georgia, Fro.ology creates everything you need for healthy curls, including deep conditioners, hair tea rinse and flaxseed gel.

Black Upsurge

This Texas-based company works to “celebrate being Black every day.” In addition to tees, notebooks and pins, we’re loving these knotted headbands made from African fabrics.

BoyyyBye

Don’t skip over this chic accessories brand based out of Flordia. It sells kitchy hair clips, as well as earrings and necklaces.

Carrington Company

Missing your usual talons? Order some press-ons from this New Jersey-based company. We love these orange coffin nails, as well as the crystal-adorned styles.

Kalone Kazmediks

Save your dry skin and hands with this ultra-calming moisturizer. (It comes with a cute key chain!)