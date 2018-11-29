StyleCaster
31 Black-Owned Holiday Gifts That Take Creativity to the Next Level

31 Black-Owned Holiday Gifts That Take Creativity to the Next Level

31 Black-Owned Holiday Gifts That Take Creativity to the Next Level
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Ready, set…exhale. We’ve officially made it out of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend unscathed, unless you prematurely threw all caution to the wind and are now dealing with a negative balance. If that’s the case, we wish you lots of luck and enough patience to resist more markdowns.

On the other hand, if you’re up for continuing to rack up holiday gifts—specifically for the black women in your life—why not extend your spending spree with gifts that are not only made with us in mind, but made by us as well? Sure, our spending power is undoubtedly the strongest, but if “black girl magic” is real, perhaps the presents we get this year should celebrate that undisputed and widespread fact.

And what better way to up the ante than by supporting small businesses made for and by women of color? While we love shopping more established brands in both beauty (SheaMoisture, Carol’s Daughter) and fashion (Pyer Moss, Omondi), it’s the up-and-comers that make for the more unique and creative finds.

With that being said, if your goal is to steer clear of those routinely boring gift ideas, consider adding any of these melanin-powered finds to your shopping list. From a Maxine Waters pin to a handmade Assata Shakur-inspired journal, the options are affordable and just waiting to be Instagrammed. In the immortal words of Congresswoman Maxine Waters, reclaim your time, ahead.

1 of 31
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Arielle Simone Gratitude Journal
Arielle Simone Assata Shakur Journal

Jot down your 2019 goals into this handmade journal, inspired by the iconic activist Assata Shakur.

$40 at Arielle Simone

Photo: Arielle Simone.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Adorned By Chi T-Shirt
Adorned by Chi 'Hands Off the Hair!' Shirt

You can never wear enough reminders.

$29 at Adorned by Chi

Photo: Adorned by Chi.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Kashmir Poetic Justice Clutch
Kashmir.VIII 'You Can't Hang' Clutch

If you're obsessed with Poetic Justice (and Regina King) as much as us, this clutch is a must-have.

$43 at Kashmir.VIII

Photo: Kashmir.VIII.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Bahi Cosmetics Sunflower Serum
Ayele & Co. Sunflower Sweets Serum

Check out the incredible before-and-after customer photos on Bahi's Twitter page to see its hero product at work.

$22+ at Ayele & Co.

Photo: Ayele & Co.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Don't Sleep Interiors Pillows
Don't Sleep Interiors Nina Simone Pillow

The dose of black girl magic your living room needs.

$39 at Don't Sleep Interiors

Photo: Don't Sleep Interiors.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Coloring Pins 'Zaria' Pin
Coloring Pins Zaria Keychain

An iconic character reimagined as a black woman.

$11 at Coloring Pins

Photo: Coloring Pins.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Boutique de Bandeaux Headband
Boutique de Bandeaux Headband

These adorable accessories were made with voluminous curls in mind.

$32 at Boutique de Bandeaux

Photo: Boutique de Bandeaux.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Filibo Pins
My Filibo Turbanista Set

Match your actual headwrap with a set of these adorable pins on your jacket.

$10 at My Filibo

Photo: My Filibo.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Goodnight Darling Bedtime Set
Goodnight Darling Co. Starter Set

Upgrade your self-care sesh with this black-owned bundle.

$75 at Goodnight Darling Co.

Photo: Goodnight Darling Co.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Lit Brooklyn Candle
Lit Brooklyn 'Beau' Candle

The name says it all: It's lit, y'all!

$14 at Lit Brooklyn

Photo: LIT Brooklyn.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Nubian Skin Bodysuit
Nubian Skin Bodysuit

Finally, nude lingerie that actually matches a variety of brown skin tones.

$48 at Nubian Skin

Photo: Nubian Skin.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Omeshun Top
Christian Omeshun 'Dana' Ruffle Top

A fashion-forward top made with curves in mind.

$65 at Christian Omeshun

Photo: Christian Omeshun.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Perspectives Yoga Top
Perspectives Yoga Wear Asymmetric Sports Bra

Your curves will fit nicely into this activewear brand, created and designed by a Black woman.

$12.50 at Perspectives Yoga

Photo: Perspectives Yoga.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Rachel Stewart Clutch
Rachel Stewart Angela Davis Clutch/iPad Bag

We can't take our eyes off this vegan and faux-fur clutch, but don't sleep on the brand's beautiful jewelry, either.

$45 at Rachel Stewart

Photo: Rachel Stewart.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Siwatu Necklace
Siwatu Jewelry Brass Nefertiti Pendant

Embrace your inner queen with a pendant of the legendary Nefertiti.

$38 at Siwatu Jewelry

Photo: Siwatu Jewelry.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Grace Eleyae Slap Cap
Grace Eleyae Slap Cap

The satin lining inside these beanies are a godsend for textured hair.

$24 at Grace Eleyae

Photo: Grace Eleyae.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Tatiana Camice Greeting Card
Tatiana Camice 'Baby It's Cold Outside' Greeting Card

Nothing but beautiful black women to be found on these holiday cards.

$27.50 for 10 at Tatiana Camice

Photo: Tatiana Camice.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Tees in the Trap Pin
Tees in the Trap Maxine Waters Pin

Reclaim. Your. Time.

$12 at Tees in the Trap

Photo: Tees in the Trap.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Vivrant Beauty
Vivrant Beauty

Shop a slew of brown-girl-friendly brands, including Gold Label Cosmetics, at this online retail destination.

$14 at Vivrant Beauty

Photo: Vivrant Beauty.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Wood You Wear Pin
Wood You Wear 'Don't Touch My Hair' Pin

They could always use the reminder.

$6.90 at Wood You Wear

Photo: Wood You Wear.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | The Wrap Life
The Wrap Life

Shield your strands from the winter cold with a stylish head wrap.

$29 at The Wrap Life

Photo: The Wrap Life.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Layd Life Beret
Layd Beret

This classic hair accessory is lined with a removable stretch silk charmeuse that won't leave you with frizzy strands.

$64 at Layd.Life

Photo: Layd Life.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Juvia's Place Palette
Juvia's Place Douce Eyeshadow Palette

You'll fall in love with these vibrant shades and the pretty packaging they come in.

$11 at Juvia's Place

Photo: Juvia's Place.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Beauty Bakerie Lip Whip
Beauty Bakerie 'Versailles' Lip Whip

This is the best-selling shade from the cruelty-free (and black-owned) brand's crazy popular Lip Whip collection.

$14 at Beauty Bakerie

Photo: Beauty Bakerie.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Cocotique Subscription
Cocotique Beauty Box

A monthly box of curated black-girl-approved products for hair and skin.

$25 – $228 at Cocotique

Photo: COCOTIQUE.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | The Crayon Case Honor Roll Highlighter
The Crayon Case Honor Roll Highlighter

The brainchild of Wuzzam Supa, otherwise known as "SupaCent" on Instagram, is a childhood-inspired collection of easy-to-use makeup tools for novices.

$18 at The Crayon Case

Photo: The Crayon Case.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide |
Goodnight Darling Co. Deep Detox Bath Soak

Transform your bathroom into a spa with the help of these hand-blended pink Himalayan and Dead Sea salts that help ease the pain in sore muscles.

$23 at Goodnight Darling Co. 

Photo: Goodnight Darling Co.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide |
Foxie Cosmetics To Bloom

We've been fans of this small-batch Nashville-based vegan brand for years. The newest collection, "Power of Self," includes this mud mask for brightening and fading dark spots.

$30 at Foxie Cosmetics

Photo: Foxie Cosmetics.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide |
LuvScrub Mesh Body Exfoliator

This one-of-a-kind body loofah is made with a breathable fabric that stretches to reach your back and is the color of "royalty, nobility and luxury."

$18 at LuvScrub

Photo: LuvScrub.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide |
Mented Cosmetics Matte Lipstick Holiday Set

This black-owned brand is the authority when it comes to nude lipstick for women of color, which guarantees any of these to be a color-match for the receiver.

$105 at Mented Cosmetics

Photo: Mented Cosmetics.
STYLECASTER | Black Girl Magic Holiday Gift Guide | Nyakio Global Beauty Secrets Discovery Kit
Nyakio Global Beauty Secrets Discovery Kit

Consider this bundle the perfect introduction to a beauty brand inspired by beauty secrets from all over the world. Included is an almond oil cleansing balm, Kenyan coffee face polish and Tamanu face balm.

$38 at Ulta

Photo: Nyakio.

