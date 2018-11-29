31 Black-Owned Holiday Gifts That Take Creativity to the Next Level

Ready, set…exhale. We’ve officially made it out of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend unscathed, unless you prematurely threw all caution to the wind and are now dealing with a negative balance. If that’s the case, we wish you lots of luck and enough patience to resist more markdowns.
On the other hand, if you’re up for continuing to rack up holiday gifts—specifically for the black women in your life—why not extend your spending spree with gifts that are not only made with us in mind, but made by us as well? Sure, our spending power is undoubtedly the strongest, but if “black girl magic” is real, perhaps the presents we get this year should celebrate that undisputed and widespread fact.
And what better way to up the ante than by supporting small businesses made for and by women of color? While we love shopping more established brands in both beauty (SheaMoisture, Carol’s Daughter) and fashion (Pyer Moss, Omondi), it’s the up-and-comers that make for the more unique and creative finds.
With that being said, if your goal is to steer clear of those routinely boring gift ideas, consider adding any of these melanin-powered finds to your shopping list. From a Maxine Waters pin to a handmade Assata Shakur-inspired journal, the options are affordable and just waiting to be Instagrammed. In the immortal words of Congresswoman Maxine Waters, reclaim your time, ahead.
Arielle Simone Assata Shakur Journal
Jot down your 2019 goals into this handmade journal, inspired by the iconic activist Assata Shakur.
$40 at Arielle Simone
Photo:
Arielle Simone.
Adorned by Chi 'Hands Off the Hair!' Shirt
Photo:
Adorned by Chi.
Kashmir.VIII 'You Can't Hang' Clutch
If you're obsessed with Poetic Justice (and Regina King) as much as us, this clutch is a must-have.
$43 at Kashmir.VIII
Photo:
Kashmir.VIII.
Ayele & Co. Sunflower Sweets Serum
Check out the incredible before-and-after customer photos on Bahi's Twitter page to see its hero product at work.
$22+ at Ayele & Co.
Photo:
Ayele & Co.
Don't Sleep Interiors Nina Simone Pillow
Photo:
Don't Sleep Interiors.
Coloring Pins Zaria Keychain
An iconic character reimagined as a black woman.
$11 at Coloring Pins
Photo:
Coloring Pins.
Boutique de Bandeaux Headband
Photo:
Boutique de Bandeaux.
My Filibo Turbanista Set
Match your actual headwrap with a set of these adorable pins on your jacket.
$10 at My Filibo
Photo:
My Filibo.
Goodnight Darling Co. Starter Set
Photo:
Goodnight Darling Co.
Lit Brooklyn 'Beau' Candle
Photo:
LIT Brooklyn.
Nubian Skin Bodysuit
Finally, nude lingerie that actually matches a variety of brown skin tones.
$48 at Nubian Skin
Photo:
Nubian Skin.
Christian Omeshun 'Dana' Ruffle Top
Photo:
Christian Omeshun.
Perspectives Yoga Wear Asymmetric Sports Bra
Your curves will fit nicely into this activewear brand, created and designed by a Black woman.
$12.50 at Perspectives Yoga
Photo:
Perspectives Yoga.
Rachel Stewart Angela Davis Clutch/iPad Bag
We can't take our eyes off this vegan and faux-fur clutch, but don't sleep on the brand's beautiful jewelry, either.
$45 at Rachel Stewart
Photo:
Rachel Stewart.
Siwatu Jewelry Brass Nefertiti Pendant
Embrace your inner queen with a pendant of the legendary Nefertiti.
$38 at Siwatu Jewelry
Photo:
Siwatu Jewelry.
Grace Eleyae Slap Cap
The satin lining inside these beanies are a godsend for textured hair.
$24 at Grace Eleyae
Photo:
Grace Eleyae.
Tatiana Camice 'Baby It's Cold Outside' Greeting Card
Nothing but beautiful black women to be found on these holiday cards.
$27.50 for 10 at Tatiana Camice
Photo:
Tatiana Camice.
Tees in the Trap Maxine Waters Pin
Photo:
Tees in the Trap.
Vivrant Beauty
Shop a slew of brown-girl-friendly brands, including Gold Label Cosmetics, at this online retail destination.
$14 at Vivrant Beauty
Photo:
Vivrant Beauty.
Wood You Wear 'Don't Touch My Hair' Pin
Photo:
Wood You Wear.
The Wrap Life
Shield your strands from the winter cold with a stylish head wrap.
$29 at The Wrap Life
Photo:
The Wrap Life.
Layd Beret
This classic hair accessory is lined with a removable stretch silk charmeuse that won't leave you with frizzy strands.
$64 at Layd.Life
Photo:
Layd Life.
Juvia's Place Douce Eyeshadow Palette
You'll fall in love with these vibrant shades and the pretty packaging they come in.
$11 at Juvia's Place
Photo:
Juvia's Place.
Beauty Bakerie 'Versailles' Lip Whip
This is the best-selling shade from the cruelty-free (and black-owned) brand's crazy popular Lip Whip collection.
$14 at Beauty Bakerie
Photo:
Beauty Bakerie.
Cocotique Beauty Box
A monthly box of curated black-girl-approved products for hair and skin.
$25 – $228 at Cocotique
Photo:
COCOTIQUE.
The Crayon Case Honor Roll Highlighter
The brainchild of Wuzzam Supa, otherwise known as "SupaCent" on Instagram, is a childhood-inspired collection of easy-to-use makeup tools for novices.
$18 at The Crayon Case
Photo:
The Crayon Case.
Goodnight Darling Co. Deep Detox Bath Soak
Transform your bathroom into a spa with the help of these hand-blended pink Himalayan and Dead Sea salts that help ease the pain in sore muscles.
$23 at Goodnight Darling Co.
Photo:
Goodnight Darling Co.
Foxie Cosmetics To Bloom
We've been fans of this small-batch Nashville-based vegan brand for years. The newest collection, "Power of Self," includes this mud mask for brightening and fading dark spots.
$30 at Foxie Cosmetics
Photo:
Foxie Cosmetics.
LuvScrub Mesh Body Exfoliator
This one-of-a-kind body loofah is made with a breathable fabric that stretches to reach your back and is the color of "royalty, nobility and luxury."
$18 at LuvScrub
Photo:
LuvScrub.
Mented Cosmetics Matte Lipstick Holiday Set
This black-owned brand is the authority when it comes to nude lipstick for women of color, which guarantees any of these to be a color-match for the receiver.
$105 at Mented Cosmetics
Photo:
Mented Cosmetics.
Nyakio Global Beauty Secrets Discovery Kit
Consider this bundle the perfect introduction to a beauty brand inspired by beauty secrets from all over the world. Included is an almond oil cleansing balm, Kenyan coffee face polish and Tamanu face balm.
$38 at Ulta
Photo:
Nyakio.