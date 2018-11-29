31 Black-Owned Holiday Gifts That Take Creativity to the Next Level

Ready, set…exhale. We’ve officially made it out of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend unscathed, unless you prematurely threw all caution to the wind and are now dealing with a negative balance. If that’s the case, we wish you lots of luck and enough patience to resist more markdowns.

On the other hand, if you’re up for continuing to rack up holiday gifts—specifically for the black women in your life—why not extend your spending spree with gifts that are not only made with us in mind, but made by us as well? Sure, our spending power is undoubtedly the strongest, but if “black girl magic” is real, perhaps the presents we get this year should celebrate that undisputed and widespread fact.

And what better way to up the ante than by supporting small businesses made for and by women of color? While we love shopping more established brands in both beauty (SheaMoisture, Carol’s Daughter) and fashion (Pyer Moss, Omondi), it’s the up-and-comers that make for the more unique and creative finds.

With that being said, if your goal is to steer clear of those routinely boring gift ideas, consider adding any of these melanin-powered finds to your shopping list. From a Maxine Waters pin to a handmade Assata Shakur-inspired journal, the options are affordable and just waiting to be Instagrammed. In the immortal words of Congresswoman Maxine Waters, reclaim your time, ahead.