Instagram Insta-glam: Black Lipstick

No, black lipstick isn’t a look only reserved for a punk rocker. Believe it or not, the black lip is a super chic look that pairs well with many skin tones or colorations, and with Halloween just around the corner, what better time to try out the look yourself than during a holiday that’s heavy on dark and vampy makeup?
For all other days of the year, the black lip is a striking and glamorous look. We wouldn’t quite recommend it for the warmer months, but for the fall and winter seasons, black is definitely the new red. If you’re wondering what’s the best way to pull off this look yourself, check out some of these Instagram users’ chic black pouts in the gallery above!
Whether you choose black lipstick as an accessory for your Halloween costume or you're simply going bold for a night out, this will give you serious inspiration.
This matte lip on @cindy_casso is perfection. We imagine a good lip primer would serve a look like this well to help keep the color in place all day.
@Amandasalbato paired a glossy, faint black lip with an equally chic leather jacket. We love the toned down nature of her lip, especially against a black jacket and dark hair.
@georgiacritchlow proves that a black lip with light, dirty blonde hair and a fair complexion totally works.
Not ready to commit to a full-on black lip? Try a stunning ombre black technique like @torylynnmua_13 did here.
@Soshannicole paired a black lip with a subtle and lovely smokey eye. When choosing a bold lip color, having equally striking eye makeup can be too overpowering, so we love the perfect contrast created here.
@Gstuartfashion lightly appiled this black color with a seemingly brown base for a more subdued version of the bold look.
@Jay_shelley's ombre hair and black lipstick is a match made in beauty heaven.
A black lip looks especially gorgeous on a darker complexion, and we love the black lip and purple hair combo that @Glamorousglory_mua is rocking.
