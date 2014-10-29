Instagram Insta-glam: Black Lipstick

No, black lipstick isn’t a look only reserved for a punk rocker. Believe it or not, the black lip is a super chic look that pairs well with many skin tones or colorations, and with Halloween just around the corner, what better time to try out the look yourself than during a holiday that’s heavy on dark and vampy makeup?

For all other days of the year, the black lip is a striking and glamorous look. We wouldn’t quite recommend it for the warmer months, but for the fall and winter seasons, black is definitely the new red. If you’re wondering what’s the best way to pull off this look yourself, check out some of these Instagram users’ chic black pouts in the gallery above!

