15 Truly Wearable Ways to Do Black Lipstick

Next time you’re in the mood to make a daring statement with your makeup, look no further than the black lip. This being 2017, we (fortunately) no longer exist in an age when the only black lipstick available is from Manic Panic or Hot Topic.

Some of our favorite beauty brands including Kat Von D, MAKE UP FOR EVER, and Lime Crime have all launched high-quality black lip colors that have skyrocketed in sales.

The (potentially obvious) caveat: Wearing black on your lips isn’t quite as simple as swiping on your favorite pink gloss. Marsia Nogueira, makeup artist and owner of The Beauty Studio, told us that it’s key to also use a lip liner to avoid bleeding. Nogueira’s secret: Using black eyeliner to achieve total precision and crispness.

What else do you need to pull this bold shade off? “Confidence,” she says. “You need to wear the hell of it.” To see how real women are wearing (and nailing) the black lip, click through the gallery below.