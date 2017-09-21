15 Truly Wearable Ways to Do Black Lipstick

Next time you’re in the mood to make a daring statement with your makeup, look no further than the black lip. This being 2017, we (fortunately) no longer exist in an age when the only black lipstick available is from Manic Panic or Hot Topic.
Some of our favorite beauty brands including Kat Von D, MAKE UP FOR EVER, and Lime Crime have all launched high-quality black lip colors that have skyrocketed in sales.
The (potentially obvious) caveat: Wearing black on your lips isn’t quite as simple as swiping on your favorite pink gloss. Marsia Nogueira, makeup artist and owner of The Beauty Studio, told us that it’s key to also use a lip liner to avoid bleeding. Nogueira’s secret: Using black eyeliner to achieve total precision and crispness.
What else do you need to pull this bold shade off? “Confidence,” she says. “You need to wear the hell of it.” To see how real women are wearing (and nailing) the black lip, click through the gallery below.
🖤Dare To Be Different With Black Lipstick ! 💄 ☺️Also, What Do You See while Buying A New Smartphone, Good Cameras Are The Foremost Feature I Want In My Smartphone & If I Tell You That The Newly Launched InFocus Snap 4 has 4 Cameras📸 - 2 Front Cameras & 2 Back Cameras, Ain't That Some Super Amazing Thing In A Phone Which Is Priced At Rs 11,999.📲 Get Your Hands On InFocus Snap 4, If You Love Photography. You Can Book Your Smartphone @infocusindia On Amazon From 26th September. 📱 Amazon Link - http://amzn.to/2jsLqEf 🖤Have An Amazing Day Ahead🖤 #infocussnap4 #infocusturbo5 #itsallaboutpower #captureitall #infocus #blogger #blacklipstick #allblackeverything #kyliecosmetics #love #fashionblog #fashionblogger #blogger #beauty #beautyblogger #aboutalook #look #beautylover #beautylook #indian #indianblogger #ahmedabad #ahmedabadblogger
M · E · R · M · A · I · D . . . ____________________ #katvonDBeauty #KVDliquidlipstickwitches #kvdWitches #flormar #nyxcosmetics #duochromatic #avantpoppalette #alchemistpalette #saintandsinner #limecrimemermaidcollection #limecrime #limecrimemermaid #blackliquidlipstick #duochromaticsnowrose #crueltyfreemakeup #veganmakeup #vegetarianmakeup #duochromaticilluminatingpowder #HiLiteMermaids #fentybeauty #fentyfoundation #fentybeautyfoundation
vampy vibes for Halloween 👻 (but any day, really) - have a safe, spooky night everyone. @katvondbeauty liquid lipstick in 'witches', lock it concealer creme, & tattoo liner @anastasiabeverlyhills modern renaissance palette, dark brown dip brow @makeupgeekcosmetics foiled shadow in 'flame thrower' on the lid and liner in 'plumeria' on the water line
Neutral couldn't stay neutral for too long. Same eye makeup as the last neutral look, different lip color. @urbandecaycosmetics naked2 palette @motivescosmetics little black dress gel liner @beccacosmetics champagne pop highlight @tartecosmetics exposed blush @katvondbeauty shade+light contour kit @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow in ebony @glossier boy brow in black @houseoflashes iconic mini lashes @katvondbeauty witches liquid lipstick
Suns out, abs out Kimono sold 🤓 #vancouverphotographer #blackgirlmagic #vancouvermodel #vancouvermakeupartist #vancouverblogger #babyblue #blackgirlsrock #blackgirl #beachbody #bodygoals #van #melanin #bodysmoking #bodychain #swimsuit #swimwear #bikini #kvdwitches #kvdecho #followme #buylocal #shoplocal #dresssew #blackbusiness #smallbuisness #beautiful
⚫️⚫️⚫️ brows: @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow pomade in ebony with their #12 brush eyeliner: NYC liquid liner mascara: @toofaced better than sex mascara face: foundation is maybelline fit me matte & poreless concealer is maybelline fit me highlighter: @thebalm_cosmetics mary loumanizer lips: @katvondbeauty "witches" liquid lipstick