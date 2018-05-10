A Guide to the Most Popular Hairstyles for Black Women

Although we can testify to the versatility and strength of textured hair, it still requires a certain level of protection to remain healthy. In addition to regular cleansing, deep-conditioning, and the occasional treatment, natural strands should also be fashioned into styles that offer some level of protection and look really cute, too.

Black history is paved with innumerable beauty staples, such as hair grease and hot combs. But the unwavering popularity of intricate styling—both braided and otherwise—is what makes us love taking care of our hair even more. And since seasonal changes often ignite hair transformations, we’re giving you a rundown of 26 styles to choose from.