Black and Gold Beauty Takes Over at Badgley Mischka

Celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann was loving the inspiration she was given for Badgley Mischka‘s show this season: “Think of a Viennese princess leaving the ball and stopping at the club to visit her Russian boyfriend.” Yep, that’s pretty much the best one we’ve heard backstage thus far. To translate that message into a tip, Lippmann applied Gel Lab Base Coat, followed by two coats of Take The A Train (her new chrome lacquer that will be available this fall), and then created a half moon at the cuticle using Glitter and Be Gay. Gel Lab Top Coat and Rich Girl Hand Cream were also applied to the ends at the end.

MORE: Going for the Gold: A Primer on Metallic Makeup

As for the makeup, legendary artist Tom Pecheux for MAC Cosmetics said he was inspired by the beautiful black and gold clothes in the collection and how dramatic they were. “I wanted to keep the girl chic, elegant, and rich, but also youthful, so I did gorgeous skin with MAC Matchmaster foundation and powder—the more you do foundation, the more you need powder. Good skin care will also make the foundation slide on well. I like Avene Cicalfate Restorative Skin Cream.”

Then, for these amazing eyes, Tom mixed Goldmine Eye Shadow with Mixing Medium Eyeliner across the upper lash line to the mid-lid with brush #231. The skinnier black line was set next to the lashes using Fluidline in Blacktrack with a brush, and then Superslick Liquid Eye Liner in Pure Show was layered above the black and on top of Goldmine. “The trick is to go back over the eye with the gold liner so you have a clean finish,” says Tom. MAC Haute and Naughty Mascara was applied on curled lashes and brows were brushed up and filled in with Coquette Eye Shadow.