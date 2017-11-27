30 Holiday Gifts That Ooze Black Girl Magic

If you made it out of the Black Friday weekend unscathed, why not extend your spending spree with gifts for the beautiful black women in your life? Sure, our spending power is undoubtedly the strongest, but if we’re magic, perhaps the presents we get this year should celebrate that undisputed fact.
And what better way to up the ante than by supporting small businesses made for and by women of color? If your goal is to steer clear of those routinely boring gift ideas, consider adding any of these melanin-powered finds to your shopping list. From a Maxine Waters pin to a handmade Assata Shakur-inspired journal, the options are affordable and just waiting to be Instagrammed. Reclaim your time, ahead.
Arielle Simone Assata Shakur Journal
Jot down your 2018 goals into this handmade journal, inspired by the iconic activist Assata Shakur.
$40, at Arielle Simone
Arielle Simone
Adorned by Chi 'Hands Off the Hair!' Shirt
Adorned by Chi
Kashmir.VIII 'You Can't Hang' Clutch
If you're obsessed with "Poetic Justice" (and Regina King) as much as us, this clutch is a must-have.
$45, at Kashmir.VIII
Kashmir.VIII
Bahi Cosmetics Sunflower Sweets Serum
Check out the incredible before-and-after customer photos on Bahi's Twitter page to see its hero product at work.
$15+, at Bahi Cosmetics
Bahi Cosmetics
Don't Sleep Interiors Nina Simone Pillow
Don't Sleep Interiors
Coloring Pins Zaria Keychain
An iconic character reimagined as a black woman.
$11, at Coloring Pins
Coloring Pins
Boutique de Bandeaux Headband
Boutique de Bandeaux
My Filibo Turbanista Set
Match your actual headwrap with a set of these adorable pins on your jacket.
$25, at My Filibo
My Filibo
Foxie Cosmetics No. 2 Ange Noir Candle
Prepare to fall in love with all of the homemade goodies from this Black woman-owned vegan brand.
$25, at Foxie Cosmetics
Foxie Cosmetics
Goodnight Darling Co. Starter Set
Goodnight Darling Co.
HGC Apparel 'Melanin' Sweatshirt
Keep warm and celebrate your brown skin at the same time.
$49.99, at HGC Apparel
HGC Apparel
Yes I am 'Black Girl Magic' T-Shirt
A t-shirt that says what we're all thinking.
$40, at Yes I am
Yes I am
LIT Brooklyn 'Beau' Candle
LIT Brooklyn
Nubian Skin Bodysuit
Finally, nude lingerie that actually matches a variety of brown skin tones.
$48, at Nubian Skin
Nubian Skin
Christian Omeshun 'Dana' Ruffle Top
Christian Omeshun
Peace Images Black Girl Magic Ring
Stackable rings with a powerful message.
$52, at Peace Images
Peace Images
Perspectives Yoga Wear Asymmetric Sports Bra
Your curves will fit nicely into this activewear brand, created and designed by a Black woman.
$29, at Perspectives Yoga
Perspectives Yoga
Rachel Stewart Angela Davis Clutch/I-Pad Bag
We can't take our eyes off this vegan and faux fur clutch, but don't sleep on the brand's beautiful jewelry, either.
$50, at Rachel Stewart
Rachel Stewart
Siwatu Jewelry Brass Nefertiti Pendant
Embrace your inner queen with a pendant of the legendary Nefertiti.
$38, at Siwatu Jewelry
Siwatu Jewelry
Grace Eleyae Slap Cap
The satin lining inside these beanies are a godsend for textured hair.
$29.95, at Grace Eleyae
Grace Eleyae
Tatiana Camice 'Baby It's Cold Outside' Greeting Card
Nothing but beautiful black women to be found on these holiday cards.
$27.50 for 10, at Tatiana Camice
Tatiana Camice
Tees in the Trap Maxine Waters Pin
Tees in the Trap
Vivrant Beauty
Shop a slew of brown girl-friendly brands, including Gold Label Cosmetics, at this online retail desitination.
$14, at Vivrant Beauty
Vivrant Beauty
Wood You Wear 'Don't Touch My Hair' Pin
Wood You Wear
The Wrap Life
Shield your strands from the winter cold with a stylish head wrap.
$23.80, at The Wrap Life
The Wrap Life
Layd Beret
This classic hair accessory is lined with a removable stretch silk charmeuse that won't leave you with frizzy strands.
$64, at Layd.Life
Layd Life
Koyvoca Cosmetics 2017 DUO
This black-owned brands caters almost exclusively to darker skin tones.
$20, at Koyvoca Cosmetics
Koyvoca Cosmetics
Juvia's Place Douce Eyeshadow Palette
You'll fall in love with these vibrant shades and the pretty packaging they come in.
$21.50, at Juvia's Place
Juvia's Place
Beauty Bakerie 'Versailles' Lip Whip
This is the best-selling shade from the cruelty-free (and black-owned) brand's crazy popular Lip Whip collection.
$14, at Beauty Bakerie
Beauty Bakerie
COCOTIQUE Beauty Box
A monthly box of curated, black girl-approved products for hair and skin.
$25- $228, at COCOTIQUE
COCOTIQUE