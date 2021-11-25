Black Friday Wig Sales 2021: The Best Units To Score At Sick Prices

Scroll To See More Images

Once upon a time, Black Friday sales were synonymous with big-box electronics such as TVs and game consoles, but nowadays, anything is fair game, including wigs. The only thing better than finding your dream unit is, of course, finding a Black Friday wig deal at a price that you just can’t pass up. Whether you’re on the hunt for a new unit to add to your ever-evolving collection, or simply want to save money while exploring wigs for the first time, Black Friday wig sales are more than enough reason for you to add a unit or two to your cart (with no regrets). According to our sources, Black Friday is NOW as many brands have already started raining discounts so there’s no need to wait.

Being the wig aficionados that we are, we scoured the internet to find some of the best wig deals that Black Friday has to offer. To be quite honest, these deals are so good that you may want to grab a few, so you’re ready to switch up your look at any given moment. Sharing is caring, so if you see a deal that’s just too good to pass up, don’t forget to share with your friends who are always down to try a new wig unit. From pre-styled units (hello, 90s hair flip) to curly lace wigs, there’s so much in store for wig lovers as far as Black Friday is concerned.

If there’s one thing to know about Mayvenn Hair wigs, it’s that the BIPOC-owned brand offers quality human hair lace wigs at prices that are hard to pass up, especially during a sale. From now until November 29, Mayvenn is offering 20 to 30 percent off all orders sitewide—if you’ve been eying a unit on their website, such as the ready-to-wear Notorious Naomi Top Lace Bang Wig, now is the time to add to cart.

FYI, if sew-ins are more your thing, the promo code “HOLIDAY” will grant you a 20 percent discount plus a free installation when you buy three or more bundles of hair.

What’s ethically sourced, machine-weft, and up to 50 percent off for Black Friday? Indique Virgin Hair! From now until November 28, you can grab premium virgin hair wigs for up to half the price like this curly wig unit featuring freestyle parting. In addition to sitewide discounts, there will be flash sales throughout the sale (check the brand’s site at 8 p.m. daily to see the newly launched deals as they come)

Pro tip: If you’re an Indique Rewards member, you can cash in your rewards for additional discounts.

From HD Wigs to beginner-friendly v-part wigs, UNice is a top destination for quality hair that won’t break the bank. For Black Friday, the hair destination is offering up to 25 percent off units (no code needed). UNice will also be announcing a 24-hour flash sale on Black Friday (November 26) so keep your eyes peeled to their Instagram and website for all the discounts and details to come.

Whether you’re a fan of synthetic wigs (like this on-trend retro-flip) or human hair wigs, Waeve has a beginner-friendly unit with your name written all over it. Waeve is currently offering up to 40 percent off all items on their website, plus free shipping and returns. FYI, every Waeve wig purchase comes with nude wig caps, tweezers, mini scissors, and a storage bag so you can customize and safely store your wigs.

For Black Friday, Hurela is offering three tiers of discounts: use code PREBF8, PREBF14 or PREBF18. The discount depends on how much you’re spending, which will probably be a lot after you see the trendy styles.

This behemoth purveyor of wigs is offering flash sales starting at $19.99, plus $40 off orders over $269. Score wigs in any style you want to try, because with prices this low, there’s no reason to hold back.