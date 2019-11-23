Black Friday is The Absolute Best Time of Year to Refresh Your Signature Scent

Scroll To See More Images

I sincerely live for a bargain and actually enjoy hunting for discounted treasures, whether I’m and about shopping or scouring the web for sales and discounts. Because, why pay more when you don’t have to, right? However, while there are several types of of high-end items (beauty, fashion and otherwise) that I simply refuse to spend my hard earned cash on, perfume is one of the things that I feel zero guilt about splurging on. Now with that being said, the pre-holiday sales craze is the perfect time of year to score a luxury scent you’ve been coveting without completely draining your savings account in the process. Black Friday perfume sales for 2019 are already coming in hot ahead of Thanksgiving, and yes, we are most certainly thankful for the early access.

I don’t wear my signature scent to impress others (although, it’s always a plus if happens to, regardless), I wear it (my favorite is Byredo’s M/Mink, by the way) because I literally love smelling it all day long. I’m sure there a few folks in my office that would prefer that I cut down on the amount of spritzes I indulge in on the daily, but my perfume just makes me happy. Heck, I even put on before the gym (I know, it’s a little crazy). Whether you’re looking to re-stock, invest in back-ups to keep on hand, or try out a new scent for the new year, now is the best time to score deals on luxury designer fragrances from top brands like YSL, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Diptyque, Jo Malone and many others that very rarely get marked down. Here are some of our favorite fragrances we’re excited to buy at a steep discount this holiday season.

From 11/27 through 12/2, Boyfriend fragrances will be discounted at up to 30 percent on Amazon.

On Thursday 11/28, you can score a free Black Opium Rollerball with orders over $150.

You can already save on Bath & Body works fragrances ahead of Black Friday. The brand is currently offering a mix & datch: Buy 3, get 3 free or buy 2, get 1 free.

This luxe citrus scent will be offered at $39.95 for 30mL; and $79.95 for 100mL; at Lush on 11/29.

