Black Friday Beauty Deals To Add To Your Shopping List

Are you planning to power through your Thanksgiving hangover and battle the crowds for the best beauty steals this Black Friday? Use our handy guide of the 10 best hair, makeup, and nail deals so you don’t have to run all over town — more time to eat leftovers! Happy shopping!

1. Sephora: Free “haul-iday” tote with any $25 purchase in-store (with beauty insider email printout) or online with code MYHAUL.

2. CVS: An Essence of Beauty Wellness 4-Piece Personal Spa Set is only $9.88, Revlon Nail enamels $4.99, andWet N Wild Festive Flirt Nail Kits only $2.88in stores on Black Friday!

3. Bath & Body Works: Spend $40 at any Bath & Body Works Store and receive the VIP Black Friday Tote (a $130 value) for only $20.

4. Rite Aid: All Sally Hansen and Borghese Nail Enamel’s will be “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” on Black Friday.

5. Target: e.l.f. 144-piece eyeshadow palette and seven-piece Beauty on the Go palette will be on sale for $10; e.l.f. Holiday sets will be on sale for 10 percent off.

6. Ulta: Receive 20 percent off any one item when you print out this coupon from ulta.com

7. C.O. Bigelow: A tote bag filled with $130 worth of C.O. Bigelow favorites is yours free with any $75 purchase.

8. Macy’s: With any $65 fragrance purchase, receive a digital video camera free (one per customer, while supplies last).

9. Urban Decay: Urban Decay Book of Shadows Volume IV is on sale for $44 (usually $64) on Black Friday.

10. Walmart:Twin packs of Salon Effects Real Nail Polish Strips are on sale for only $12.97 at Walmart stores on Black Friday — a great deal!