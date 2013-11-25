Black Friday Beauty Deals You Need to Know About

When the holidays roll around each season we all think of one thing: gift shopping. Of course, there are other things on our minds like family gatherings, vacation travels and making the most of the holiday spirit, but when it comes down to it, we mainly just stress out about finding the best gifts for our loved ones. So, Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, remains marked into our calendars as a way to not only kick our gift shopping into high gear, but to also do it on a budget.

Below, we’ve gathered together some of the best beauty deals that will be offered this Black Friday at the larger department stores like Macy’s (for those early risers willing to go after the door busters!) to the online deals at smaller brands like Peter Thomas Roth that are making it easier on us all by letting us shop from the comfort of our homes. And remember, a lot of these stores and brands will also be participating in Cyber Monday (which we’ll also have the low down on) so shop wisely!

butter LONDON: The nail polish brand is launching a holiday duo called Fashion Size Duo available on Black Friday for only $10. (butterlondon.com)

CARGO: Get 50% off the Let’s Meet in Paris Mini Lip Gloss Kits (purchase for $8 instead of $18). (Ulta.com)

Estee Lauder Modern Muse: A 3-piece set of Modern Muse (full-size fragrance, pour vial and a 2.9 oz refillable vial) available at Macy’s as one of their door busters deals. (Macys.com)

MAC Cosmetics: MAC will be launching their first matte lipstick in true black, called Hautecore for one day only, available exclusively online starting at midnight. (maccosmetics.com)

Make Up For Ever: Buy two full size Aqua Shadows available in two shade variations (20E & 28E and 2E & 30E) for $10 (a 75% discount) at Sephora or Sephora.com.

Nordstrom Beauty: Nordstrom will be offering over 80 different gifts with purchase (including Estee Lauder, Smashbox, Jo Malone and more) plus there will be doorbuster items, like a Clarisonic for under $100, but only while quantities are available.

OLEHENRIKSEN: The Clean Sweep Kit will be available for $10 (a $16 value) that includes the Truth To Go Wipes (10 pack) and African Red Tea Foaming Cleanser (1.5 fl oz) at Sephora stores. (Sephora.com)

Peter Thomas Roth: 20% off site-wide. (Peterthomasroth.com)

Sephora: There are a ton of products available for $10 on Black Friday only (in stores and online) including Boscia’s Pore Perfection Set, Stila Artful Eye Palette, Tocca Florence Travel Fragrance Duo and more. Check out their Pinterest board to see what will be available to plan your shopping list! (Pinterest.com/Sephora)

StriVectin: With a purchase of $89 or more on their site, get a free four-piece gift set including top sellers (1 oz. StriVectin-SD, .25 oz StriVectin-SD Eye Concentrate for Wrinkles and .25 oz StriVectin-TL Tightening Neck Cream) in a gingham cosmetic bag. Use promocode TREATX4 to redeem. (strivectin.com)

ULTA Beauty: ULTA will of course have a ton of doorbuster deals, but look out for their exclusive BareMinerals kits for $10 (normally a $44 value) and their Benefit Cosmetics Lip Lotto, for $18. (ulta.com)

Urban Decay: Get a 6-piece bundle of Revolution Lipstick for $50 (normally $132) in shades Jilted, F-Bomb, Catfight, Naked, Native and Protest. Get travel sizes of All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray, Supercurl Mascara and Eyeshadow Primer Potion and the Black Market 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil Set for $35 (a $72 value). (UrbanDecay.com)

Image via Neil Beckerman/Getty