23 Black Celebrity Hairstylists You Should Be Following on Instagram

The beauty of Black hair is the spectrum of textures that can be manipulated into a myriad of styles, from the tiniest of braids to the smoothest of silk presses. And while Hollywood certainly isn’t the only place to gather inspiration, we’d be lying if we said famous women like Lupita Nyong’o and Solange Knowles were not only killing the mane game but forcing us to rethink our basic ’dos as well.
For that, we have the trusted hairstylists within their glam squads to thank. Some are seasoned pros and others are new kids on the block. But what they all have in common is a penchant for delivering hair moments we’d frame and post on our walls. Ahead are 23 you should be following on Instagram for a steady stream of inspo (if you haven’t already).
Most of us remember iconic moments from the 90’s of seeing Janet Jackson with box braids in Poetic Justice or Brandy in Moesha ...but how many of you guys know that Braids can be traced back more than 5000 years ago to about 3500 B.C. ? Braids started in Africa among the Himba Tribe in Namibia Who have been braiding their hair for centuries ( see slide ) . Braids were used to symbolize your tribe , marital status , wealth, or power . Historians have also found traces of box braids on a woman buried in Egypt 3000 years ago . Today we love and wear braids as a protective hairstyle or just because they are beautiful 😊. Tonight at the LA premiere of #Blackkklansman, @lauraharrier celebrate the history and culture of box braids . Makeup @ninapark styled by @daniellenachmani #braidsbylacyredway #hairbylacyredway assisted by @ladawndozierhair #lauraharrier
It’s all in the details! I’m always getting DMs about seeing more details of the styles I create for #issarae. So here you go. Just a few other profile views. Thanks for all of your support of my page and my #naturalhairstyles. I’m grateful to the community of bloggers, influencers, hairstylist, makeup artist, wardrobe stylist and #naturalhair enthusiasts, who help keep me pumped and going everyday. Even on the sleepiest of days😴😯🤤. #fromthebottomofmyheart #thankyouforfollowingme
💙 Y A R A 💙 killing it for the @mtvawardsshows last night in a clean curly bob. Stay tuned for my beauty breakdown with @pantene ✨ #PanteneGoldSeries #PantenePartner #YaraShahidi @iloveindique #coilcurl #fujicurl Hair @naivashaintl Makeup @emilychengmakeup Styling @jasonbolden
♻️ @nickiminaj ✌🏾 ・・・ My hair stylist @kimblehaircare was told by Karl HIMSELF to stay in the shot. We contained ourselves in front of him then walked to the back & started screaming & spazzing out😩 She was thrilled! @elleusa ♥️ . . . Hair: @kimblehaircare Kimble Booking: @sixkla
Keeping it kinky curly & sexy at the same time! 😘 #bae @kerrywashington @americansonplay #TakishaOnHair @exclusiveartists . . . . . . . . . #hairstyles #hair #hairdo #haircare #healthyhair #hairtutorial #hairlove #hairlife #hairinspiration #hairofinstagram #hairstylist #celebrityhairstylist #tsdhair #tsdhairextensions #hairbrained #behindthechair #kinkycurly #hairextensions #celebrity #editorial #events #behindthescenes #americansonplay #kerrywashington