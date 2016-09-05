13 Best Black and Burgundy Lipsticks to Wear All Fall Long

If you swiped on a black lipstick in 1995, you’d undoubtedly be cast as goth—and not in a chic way. But times, they are a changin’, and though it’s not exactly groundbreaking that deep, plum-red lips are trending for fall, black lips are on the rise now, too.
You can play up the vamp factor with an all-black outfit a la Joan Smalls, or pair it with an ultra-feminine dress for a juxtaposition that looks more posh than pissed-off-teen. In addition to keeping the rest of your makeup minimal, the trick to pulling off the color—or absence of color, whatever—is mostly just confidence (and a good lipliner). Not sure where to start? We culled a handful of black lipsticks—and if true black isn’t for you, there’s a few super-dark reds in there, too—that get our stamp of approval. Oh, and if anyone calls you goth, just say thanks.
The best black and burgundy lipsticks | @stylecaster
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Perversion, $17; at Urban Decay
Photo:
Urban Decay
NYX Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick in Alien, $6.99; at Ulta
Photo:
Ulta
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Rouge Berry, $26; at Sephora
Too Faced La Matte Color Drenched Matte Lipstick in Maneater, $22; at Ulta
Photo:
Ulta
Catrice Ultimate Colour Lipstick in Red Said Black, $6.99; at Ulta
Photo:
Ulta
Kat Von D Studded Kiss Lipstick in Slayer, $21; at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora
ColourPop Lipstick in Bull Chic, $5; at ColourPop
Photo:
ColourPop
Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Scandal 226, $30; at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora
Maybelline Color Sensational The Loaded Bolds Lip Color in Pitch Black, $7.49; at Ulta
Photo:
Ulta
NARS Scarlet Empress, $28; at NARS
Photo:
NARS
L'Oréal Paris Infallible Lip 2 Step in Cherry Noir, $9.99; at Target
Photo:
Target
CoverGirl Katy Kat Matte Lipstick in Perry Panther, $6.99; at Target
Photo:
Target