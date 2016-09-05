13 Best Black and Burgundy Lipsticks to Wear All Fall Long

If you swiped on a black lipstick in 1995, you’d undoubtedly be cast as goth—and not in a chic way. But times, they are a changin’, and though it’s not exactly groundbreaking that deep, plum-red lips are trending for fall, black lips are on the rise now, too.

You can play up the vamp factor with an all-black outfit a la Joan Smalls, or pair it with an ultra-feminine dress for a juxtaposition that looks more posh than pissed-off-teen. In addition to keeping the rest of your makeup minimal, the trick to pulling off the color—or absence of color, whatever—is mostly just confidence (and a good lipliner). Not sure where to start? We culled a handful of black lipsticks—and if true black isn’t for you, there’s a few super-dark reds in there, too—that get our stamp of approval. Oh, and if anyone calls you goth, just say thanks.