StyleCaster
Share

13 Best Black and Burgundy Lipsticks to Wear All Fall Long

What's hot
StyleCaster

13 Best Black and Burgundy Lipsticks to Wear All Fall Long

Lauren Caruso
by
13 Best Black and Burgundy Lipsticks to Wear All Fall Long
14 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

If you swiped on a black lipstick in 1995, you’d undoubtedly be cast as goth—and not in a chic way. But times, they are a changin’, and though it’s not exactly groundbreaking that deep, plum-red lips are trending for fall, black lips are on the rise now, too.

MORE: The Most-Pinned Lipstick of All Time Is Exactly What You’d Guess

You can play up the vamp factor with an all-black outfit a la Joan Smalls, or pair it with an ultra-feminine dress for a juxtaposition that looks more posh than pissed-off-teen. In addition to keeping the rest of your makeup minimal, the trick to pulling off the color—or absence of color, whatever—is mostly just confidence (and a good lipliner). Not sure where to start? We culled a handful of black lipsticks—and if true black isn’t for you, there’s a few super-dark reds in there, too—that get our stamp of approval. Oh, and if anyone calls you goth, just say thanks.

MORE: The 17 Best Matte Lipsticks That Won’t Dry Out Your Lips

0 Thoughts?
1 of 14
Pin It!
Pin It!

The best black and burgundy lipsticks | @stylecaster

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Perversion, $17; at Urban Decay

 

Photo: Urban Decay

NYX Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick in Alien, $6.99; at Ulta

 

Photo: Ulta

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Rouge Berry, $26; at Sephora

 

Too Faced La Matte Color Drenched Matte Lipstick in Maneater, $22; at Ulta

 

Photo: Ulta

Catrice Ultimate Colour Lipstick in Red Said Black, $6.99; at Ulta

 

Photo: Ulta

Kat Von D Studded Kiss Lipstick in Slayer, $21; at Sephora

 

Photo: Sephora

ColourPop Lipstick in Bull Chic, $5; at ColourPop

 

Photo: ColourPop

Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Scandal 226, $30; at Sephora

 

Photo: Sephora

Maybelline Color Sensational The Loaded Bolds Lip Color in Pitch Black, $7.49; at Ulta

 

Photo: Ulta

NARS Scarlet Empress, $28; at NARS

 

Photo: NARS

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Lip 2 Step in Cherry Noir, $9.99; at Target

 

Photo: Target

Lipstick Queen Black Lace Rabbit Lipstick, $24; at Lipstick Queen

 

Photo: Lipstick Queen

CoverGirl Katy Kat Matte Lipstick in Perry Panther, $6.99; at Target

 

Photo: Target

Next slideshow starts in 10s

What Everyone Will Be Wearing This Fall, According to Zara

What Everyone Will Be Wearing This Fall, According to Zara
  • Pin It!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

The best black and burgundy lipsticks | @stylecaster
share