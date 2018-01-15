StyleCaster
11 Must-Follow Instagram Accounts for Black Beauty Inspo

11 Must-Follow Instagram Accounts for Black Beauty Inspo

11 Must-Follow Instagram Accounts for Black Beauty Inspo
Photo: Getty Images

Even though makeup brands appear to be more inclusive than ever, the need for spaces that celebrate black beauty is still at an all-time high. Thanks to a shift from traditional magazines to the over-saturated world of Instagram and YouTube, social media has become a source of inspiration and service for most of the decisions we make regarding our appearance.

MORE: 50 Instagram-Approved Protective Hairstyles to Try Immediately

And for women of color who sometimes feel excluded in terms of the products made for their shade of beautiful, these accounts are a reminder that our melanin is worthy of praise. Ahead are 11 Instagram accounts that celebrate black beauty 24/7 and should definitely be in your feed.

@Melanin.Feed

Every shade of brown is represented in this gorgeous feed of black beauties from across the globe. From outfit ideas to makeup recommendations and shots of your favorite celebs, the inspo never stops.

Photo: Instagram/@Melanin.Feed
@CocoaSwatches

Ofunne Amaka created the Cocoa Swatches app to show makeup products on the most underrepresented skin tones and her accompanying Instagram page is just as informative and helpful.

Photo: Instagram/@CocoaSwatches
@Afropunk

Besides promoting its annual music and culture events, this organization is constantly posting beautiful photography of black men and women.

Photo: Instagram/@Afropunk
#FULLBLOOM is a metaphor for the seeds of empowerment!! Click link bio to read @essence article!! 🌸 Creative Agency: @thecgirlinc Creative Directors: @srvj @stylebytori Creative Assistant: @chrismiss_ Photography: @islandboiphotography Wardrobe Styling: @stylebytori Featured Designers: @chikimiki @nubianskin (jewelry) @amerie1936 Hair: @artistfrombearth @itsjachelle @citygirlcurlz MUA’s: @25thandjane @bellisima81 @baldbeautymua @debpadillabeauty BTS Photos: @faschiony BTS Video: @j.so_ Models: @melaniin.goddess @avielleamor @kulabak0 @christinaevans_ @jezra_m @veganzinga @gold__badu @ciannehbrowne @jockintanyka @erynpaige @lovefola @munayosan @phyliciaalvarez @_laurenlovesyew On Set Assistants: @tepin @christinescene @ayo_jayj Music: @che_lingo

#FULLBLOOM is a metaphor for the seeds of empowerment!!

@TheCGirlInc

If you already follow Khoudia Diop, also known as the "Melanin Goddess," then you're probably familiar with the creative agency she works with. Their group photoshoots are among the most epic displays of black beauty on the web today.

Photo: Instagram/@TheCGirlInc
@Hannah.Magazine

The bi-annual print magazine is described as a "celebration of black women" and its blog/Instagram feed is no different.

Photo: Instagram/@Hannah.Magazine
Fro by @jadenikaylah

Fro by @jadenikaylah

@crwnmag

CRWN Magazine is a print publication made for and inspired by women with natural hair. This Instagram account will is chock full of gorgeous hairdos that you'll want to copy immediately.

Photo: Instagram/@crwnmag
@blackgirlflymag

This Instagram page is a black millennial's dream, with pretty photos of top bloggers as well as must-know news within the beauty and natural hair communities.

Photo: Instagram/@blackgirlflymag
@bgkionline

Tag your OOTD with #BGKI and you may just find yourself featured as a "black girl killing it" on this fashion-focused Instagram account.

Photo: Instagram/@bgkionline
@naturalhairdaily

Your friendly natural hair enthusiasts never stop posting hairstyle ideas for those who want to embrace their textured tresses in a healthier way.

Photo: Instagram/@naturalhairdaily
@blkgirls

The overall message of this melanin-powered Instagram page is to "love yourself and your skin." We couldn't have said it better ourselves.

Photo: Instagram/@blkgirls
@bebeautifulla

The editorial photography on this page will stop you dead in your tracks and make you want to grab a camera yourself.

Photo: Instagram/@bebeautifulla

