11 Must-Follow Instagram Accounts for Black Beauty Inspo

Even though makeup brands appear to be more inclusive than ever, the need for spaces that celebrate black beauty is still at an all-time high. Thanks to a shift from traditional magazines to the over-saturated world of Instagram and YouTube, social media has become a source of inspiration and service for most of the decisions we make regarding our appearance.
And for women of color who sometimes feel excluded in terms of the products made for their shade of beautiful, these accounts are a reminder that our melanin is worthy of praise. Ahead are 11 Instagram accounts that celebrate black beauty 24/7 and should definitely be in your feed.
