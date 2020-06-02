11 Black Beauty Influencers You Should Be Following on Instagram

Just like it’s important to share Black-owned organizations for donation and Black-owned businesses to support during the Black Lives Matter protests (and always!), it’s also important to look at the diversity of your own social media feed. You can’t elevate the voices of Black people if you’re not following any. These Black beauty influencers are a good start if you’re a fan of colorful makeup, killer wigs and clutch skincare tips. Who isn’t?
Take Jackie Aina‘s no-BS approach to makeup. We love it when she calls out brands for their lack of shade representation, saying exactly what we were thinking. And this creates real change in the industry. Or take a look at Shalom Blac’s feed to see what real confidence is. The burn survivor became popular for the way she transformed her scars with makeup but she’s so much more than that. You might know Nyma Tang from her Fenty Beauty campaigns but you’ll learn she’s much more than just a pretty face.
When we speak about Black beauty influencers, we’re not just talking about those who identify as women. Black boys and GNC people often get looked over when it comes to big brand campaigns, fancy trips and sponsored posts but things are finally changing. Give those like Tavaris Jefferson and Victor Ramos a follow to diversify your feed in terms of both skin color and gender.
Below, meet some of our favorites Black beauty stars to follow on Instagram but be sure to check out their YouTube and TikTok feeds, as well.
Jackie Aina
Aina is known for her honest product reviews and hilarious videos. She’s not afraid to call out a brand for not having an inclusive shade range and she’s made the industry better for it.
Nyma Tang
Tang might be best known for modeling Fenty Beauty‘s deepest shade, but she’s proved she’s much more than just a pretty face. Watch her videos for ultra-helpful darker skin makeup tips, as well as all the colorful wig inspo.
Shalom Blac
As a burn survivor, fans flock to Blac’s videos to watch her transform her scars. But her confidence in the face of “flaws” is what keeps everyone coming back.
View this post on Instagram
I tried to create this @chanel.beauty / @chanelofficial runway look and I kinda just did my own thing.💠💎😂 YOU GUYS SHOULD RATE ME 1 out of 10 on the recreation.🤔 ——————————————— #chanel #makeupartist #makeup #makeuptutorialx0x #melaninmakeupdaily #melanin #melanin #boysinmakeup #blackboysinmakeup #fashion #wakeupandmakeup #kameronlester
Kam Lester
Lester is known for his artistry (leopard-print eyes? yes!) and bubbly personality. If you’re a fan of color, follow him for non-boring beauty.
View this post on Instagram
Some more memes, from me to you 💕 I also posted a new makeup & mindset on YouTube, don’t be fake. 🖤🖤🖤 Favorite Products From This Look: @ctzncosmetics Nudiversal Lip Duo @hourglasscosmetics Vanish Liquid Foundation - Almond @milkmakeup Black Pencil Liner @beccacosmetics Highlight - Chocolate Geode
Cydnee Black
“The girl with the blue eyes” is Black who was a M.A.C. makeup artist and can blend like no one else. Follow her for all the hair inspo, as well.
Alissa Ashley
Ashley and her twin sister Arnell slay both together and apart, with colorful makeup looks, a snatched cat-eye and eye-catching braids.
View this post on Instagram
I’m a barbie boy, in a barbie world, life in plastic, it’s fantastic 🤴🏽💓✨ Shoot inspired by @mrcourtneycharles Details: Eyes: @jeffreestarcosmetics Blood Sugar Palette & Conspiracy Palette, Extreme Frost - Lick My Glit; @anastasiabeverlyhills Lash Brag Mascara Lips: @anastasiabeverlyhills Lip Gloss - Sparklelava; @hudabeauty Lipstick - Bachelorette Lashes: @baddieblashes - Saucy Glow: @jaclynhillcosmetics Loose Highlighter - High Volt Brows: @benefitcosmetics Precisely My Brow - 5 Base: @morphebrushes Fluidity Foundation - F410 & @jeffreestarcosmetics Magic Star Concealer - C20 Bronzer: @benefitcosmetics Hoola - Caramel #morphebabe #shanexjeffree #jeffreestarcosmetics #baddieblashes #jaclyn #benefitbrows #benefit #hudabeauty #bloodsugar
Victor Ramos
No one transforms himself like beauty vlogger Ramos. Did you see his Beyoncé drag? It can’t be missed.
View this post on Instagram
I’m smiling on the inside trust me. 😏 I tried the fox eye makeup trend and actually loved it so easy. This week I vowed to look cute as last week I look like a toe taken from a corpse raised from the dead #zombielife I said...not today Satan, I will be beautiful. I dusted off this highlighted beauty and I’m a good 8/10... how you doing today 🤜🏽. #foxeyemakeup Foundation @patmagrath Concealer @elf Bronzer @fentybeauty Lips @mac(chestnut liner) Lip gloss @makeuprevolution Brows @glossier Setting powder @lauramercier Setting spray @pixibeauty
Patricia Bright
Bright is a must-follow for her natural-glam tutorials, killer outfits and adorable family.
View this post on Instagram
😊 ❤️ ❤️ @dermablendpro flawless creator foundation @elfcosmetics hydrating camo concealer satin finish medium warm @elfcosmetics Halo glow setting powder medium @doseofcolors pretty cool eyeshadow palette @tatti_lashes TL6 @itcosmetics Confidence in your glow blush Instant nude glow @alamarcosmetics Brighten and bronze complexion trio @solbody shimmering body powder in golden @makeupforever lip liner endless cacao @narsissist loaded up lacquer in playin around @purcosmetics x Barbie gloss in girl gloss @hourglasscosmetics arch brow shaping gel
Raye Boyce
Fans love the way Boyce shows off her killer beauty looks, skincare tips and crazy-cute new baby.
View this post on Instagram
Ok @milanicosmetics came all the way thruuuu 💥💥loving their new #mostwanted eyeshadows palettes 🎨 • • Eyes : I used Burning Desire with Partner In Crime Most Wanted Eyeshadow palette🎨 Lips: Bold Statement Matte Lipstick in I Am Pretty, Ludicrous Lip Gloss in Whatever, Understatement Lip Liners in Rich Cocoa and Saucy Toffee The Most Wanted Eyeshadow Palettes are available at Milanicosmetics.com, @ultabeauty.com and in-store/online @walmart, @target, @cvspharmacy and @walgreens. #milani #milaniparter
Iris Beilin
The Afro-Latina beauty is a go-to for affordable makeup recommendations, body-positive inspo and hilarious TikToks.
View this post on Instagram
BITCH I SHOULD HAVE UPLOADED THIS 🙌🏽🙌🏽🔥 - Primer | @neutrogena ‘matte serum’ • Foundation | @milanicosmetics Screen Queen ‘520’ • Conceal | @fentybeauty Pro Filtr ‘410’ • Contour | @iconic.london concealer ‘Deepest Nude’ • Setting Powder | @hudabeauty ‘Kunafa’ • Brows | #abhbrows ‘ebony’ & @morphebrushes translucent brow Gel • Eyeshadow | @plousie ‘blank canvas base’ @opvbeauty ‘Splash’ & @colourpopcosmetics ‘She’s a Rainbow Palettes • Stones | @getstonned ‘mini holo & mermaid’ • Waterline | @colourpopcosmetics ‘Prance’ • Lashes | @baddieblashes ‘Saucy’ • Cheeks | @bhcosmetics Vanilla Orange Truffle • Lip Liner | @morphebrushes ‘trendsetter’ • Lip Gloss | @anastasiabeverlyhills ‘Bella’ • • #flawlessmakeup #wakeupandmakeup #bblogger #make4glam #insta_makeup #melaninmakeup #makeuptutorial #brownskin #tiktok #darkskin #melanin #blackmua #hudabeauty #v93oo #theartistedit #editorialmakeup #creativemakeup #supergoop #avantgardenmakeup #trendingmakeup #runewaymakeup #dewyskin #varbie #euphoria
Tavaris Jefferson
While his vibrant beauty looks make him stand out, Jefferson also has seriously clutch hair tutorials to help loads of others with short hair.