11 Black Beauty Influencers You Should Be Following on Instagram

Just like it’s important to share Black-owned organizations for donation and Black-owned businesses to support during the Black Lives Matter protests (and always!), it’s also important to look at the diversity of your own social media feed. You can’t elevate the voices of Black people if you’re not following any. These Black beauty influencers are a good start if you’re a fan of colorful makeup, killer wigs and clutch skincare tips. Who isn’t?

Take Jackie Aina‘s no-BS approach to makeup. We love it when she calls out brands for their lack of shade representation, saying exactly what we were thinking. And this creates real change in the industry. Or take a look at Shalom Blac’s feed to see what real confidence is. The burn survivor became popular for the way she transformed her scars with makeup but she’s so much more than that. You might know Nyma Tang from her Fenty Beauty campaigns but you’ll learn she’s much more than just a pretty face.

When we speak about Black beauty influencers, we’re not just talking about those who identify as women. Black boys and GNC people often get looked over when it comes to big brand campaigns, fancy trips and sponsored posts but things are finally changing. Give those like Tavaris Jefferson and Victor Ramos a follow to diversify your feed in terms of both skin color and gender.

Below, meet some of our favorites Black beauty stars to follow on Instagram but be sure to check out their YouTube and TikTok feeds, as well.

Jackie Aina

Aina is known for her honest product reviews and hilarious videos. She’s not afraid to call out a brand for not having an inclusive shade range and she’s made the industry better for it.

Nyma Tang

Tang might be best known for modeling Fenty Beauty‘s deepest shade, but she’s proved she’s much more than just a pretty face. Watch her videos for ultra-helpful darker skin makeup tips, as well as all the colorful wig inspo.

Shalom Blac

As a burn survivor, fans flock to Blac’s videos to watch her transform her scars. But her confidence in the face of “flaws” is what keeps everyone coming back.

Kam Lester

Lester is known for his artistry (leopard-print eyes? yes!) and bubbly personality. If you’re a fan of color, follow him for non-boring beauty.

Cydnee Black

“The girl with the blue eyes” is Black who was a M.A.C. makeup artist and can blend like no one else. Follow her for all the hair inspo, as well.

Alissa Ashley

Ashley and her twin sister Arnell slay both together and apart, with colorful makeup looks, a snatched cat-eye and eye-catching braids.

Victor Ramos

No one transforms himself like beauty vlogger Ramos. Did you see his Beyoncé drag? It can’t be missed.

Patricia Bright

Bright is a must-follow for her natural-glam tutorials, killer outfits and adorable family.

Raye Boyce

Fans love the way Boyce shows off her killer beauty looks, skincare tips and crazy-cute new baby.

Iris Beilin

The Afro-Latina beauty is a go-to for affordable makeup recommendations, body-positive inspo and hilarious TikToks.

Tavaris Jefferson

While his vibrant beauty looks make him stand out, Jefferson also has seriously clutch hair tutorials to help loads of others with short hair.